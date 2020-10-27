Earlier this month two more examples were revealed of the disturbing trend toward censorship of right-leaning news and viewpoints by America’s leading tech companies.
First, Twitter and Facebook blocked the sharing of a New York Post story outlining suspect activities by Hunter Biden in the Ukraine. It’s an old story, and one whose substance is not much challenged by Democrats, that the younger Biden parlayed his connection to his then-VP father into an $83,000/month seat on the board of Burisma, a top energy company. Yes, per month. Pretty good work if you can get it.
The decision came off as somewhat arbitrary, with the standard references to “fact-checking” and such, so much so that even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged the need to provide more context and rationale for blocks.
Second, and much more troubling, was Amazon’s decision to reject the new Shelby Steele documentary “What Killed Michael Brown?” from distribution on its Prime Video platform. Mr. Steele is an accomplished writer, scholar, and senior fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, but he commits the Left’s cardinal sin of being Black yet not falling into line behind the standard tropes about race in America. Mr. Brown was the young African-American man killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., an incident that set off days of rioting in that city.
Amazon indicated that the documentary didn’t meet “content quality” expectations and pointedly stated that the decision was final and no amount of editing would lead to reconsideration. The troubling aspect is that, with race relations such a prevalent storyline today, a documentary written by a Black man, directed by a Black man, and largely featuring interviews with Black men of Ferguson, would be actively stifled by a company that provides so much content to Americans.
It’s no secret that the American media slants left, kind of like saying the Pope slants Catholic. Add to that the stories we’ve been fed by our teachers and moviemakers in Hollywood, and it’s easy to see that just by virtue of being alive and even semi-conscious, we get bombarded with left-leaning viewpoints. (I can hear the Lefties howling “Fox News” already, but that viewpoint must be sought out rather than simply being washed over you. There is a big difference.)
What’s going on with the tech companies feels much more ominous, however. It’s becoming harder and harder to find even a Centrist viewpoint, as that is now considered “right wing” and “dangerous.” This sort of manipulation undoubtedly finds its way to the election booth.
In the coming days, as you see the mainstream media rail about the dangers of anything Conservative, please check your premises and ask yourself if you’re getting the whole story.
Michael Butler is a longtime Colorado resident from Florissant. He can be reached at msbut20@gmail.com.