DIVIDE • Behind the scenes during construction of the Shoemaker Building there was drama, intrigue and angst, along with heroic dedication to completing the project.
But all the trials were forgotten June 28, as Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell hosted a reception for public officials and area law enforcement officers to view the new sheriff’s department headquarters. The building includes offices for Teller County Search & Rescue as well as training rooms for the deputies and a call center for the El Paso Teller Enhanced 911 Authority.
Fairly unique to any construction project these days, the $7.2 million building is immediately debt-free.
“Teller County saved for 20 years for this,” said Rob Seever, architect and owner of Keystone Associates Inc., who designed the building. “It’s hard to find that kind of fiscal responsibility in government, let alone with individuals.”
The biggest challenge was one the planners did not envision with the start of construction in December 2019. “We were anticipating, at 9,500 feet, wind, hail — all the stuff you get in the mountains of Colorado — the normal things,” Seever said. “Until COVID hit.”
A construction nightmare, COVID put a crimp in the plans. “COVID affected everybody,” he said. “Who would have thought?”
But those involved were able to pivot, from designers to project manager/public works director Fred Clifford, to the building crews.
“Social distancing applied,” Seever said. “I will give credit to H.W. Houston Construction; they had a huge safety program during COVID.”
There were traumatic times, too, when the mother of one of the contractors died of the coronavirus. “We reached out, said ‘this project is important, but you have to be with your family,’” Seever said. “It certainly affected the crews on the project.”
Another tear-your-hair-out occurrence happened when seaports and borders shut down across the nation. “Our custom-made emergency generator was supposed to come from Barcelona, Spain,” Seever said. “We knew that wasn’t going to happen.”
After research by Clifford and his team, they found a generator from a manufacturer in the United States. “This is stuff you don’t even think about,” he said.
After all the headaches and trials, the Shoemaker Building is a construction feat that has been built to anticipate potential threats or invasions.
“With our society the way it is, I wanted to create a balance here that is inviting and welcoming but at the same time making it a secure safe place,” Seever said. “So it has a lot of technology and fortification strategies in place.”
As a result, the building has 36,000 lineal feet of blue CAT 6 cable to enable the flow of internet technology throughout the 21,000-square-foot building, “It was just spaghetti bundles of blue,” Seever said, referring to the color of the cables. Also, “There is a full-blown camera system.”
In his design, Seever incorporated the old sheriff’s office in the Harris building. “We kept the shell of the building but completely gutted it and rebooted,” he said.
For the success of the project, Seever credits Clifford along with the staffs at the facilities, information technology and emergency operations center.
“All the stuff that Teller County has put in place during COVID is absolutely amazing, the testing, the researching,” he said. “At the same time, they were maintaining the roads.”
Now that the construction is complete and the building is open, Seever looks back on the past two years with mixed feelings.
“You gain friends through all this; in two years I saw people every single day so it’s a little bittersweet,” he said. “It was truly a fun project to do and a great group of people to work with.”