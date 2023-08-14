Along with this summer’s hit movie Barbie, a lot has been written about the history and creation of the Barbie doll. Some movie critics and journalists are focusing less on the doll’s history and more on the political and cultural view of the Barbie doll and its symbolism. Symbolism and role models have been important throughout history such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Michelle Obama. Let’s go back in time and learn about Barbie and the doll’s creator, Ruth, who has a connection to Colorado.

Ruth Marianna Mosko, born in 1916 in Denver, was one of ten children of Polish immigrants who fled the rising anti-semitic conditions in Europe. Ruth’s mother was illiterate and her father was a blacksmith, so after arriving in the United States, they moved to Denver because there were jobs for blacksmiths with the construction of the first railroads. Ruth met her future husband, Elliot, at a Jewish youth dance and she enrolled in the University of Denver. After moving to Los Angeles, Ruth worked as a secretary for Paramount while she and Elliot started a business in their garage making picture frames, dollhouses, bookends and ashtrays. As the business grew, they joined forces with their friend Matt’s company and created the company name Mattel which was a combination of Matt and Elliot. In 1946, Ruth became the first president of Mattel and the toy business was born. As the business grew, their family grew with the birth of two children named Kenneth and Barbara.

In 1956, Ruth was vacationing in Europe and saw a popular novelty gag doll in a shop. The gag doll’s name was Bild Lilli and she was a prostitute based on a character in a German adult comic strip. After returning home, she noticed her daughter Barbara playing with handmade paper dolls. She thought Mattel should sell some toys for girls even though her husband disagreed. Ruth believed that girls should have role models in order to see possibilities for their own futures and she knew that a real doll would be more significant than a handmade paper toy. To that end, she created the Barbie doll and named it after their daughter, Barbara. In 1959, the Barbie doll debuted at New York’s Toy Fair.

Ruth started advertising Barbie on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club television show and in its first year, Mattel sold 350,000 Barbies. The Ken doll came next (named after Ruth and Elliot’s son, Kenneth) followed by Midge, Skipper, and a slew of additional characters. The Barbie doll collection was a result of Ruth’s business acumen, imagination, and her insight into the role that a toy could play in a child’s life.

Barbie’s sales took off and today, Mattel’s gross income from Barbie sales is over one billion dollars annually. Ninety percent of American girls own at least one Barbie and the average is ten. In the 1960s and 1970s, as the feminist movement swept the country, Barbie was criticized for being unrealistically thin and overly focused on appearance and style. Things were changing in American culture although it wasn’t until 1974 that women could get a credit card in their own name.

In 1965, an astronaut Barbie was created, four years before an astronaut walked on the moon and 18 years before Sally Ride became the first female astronaut in space. Over the years, Barbie has shown girls that they can be a doctor, biologist, renewable energy engineer, judge, teacher, construction worker, conservation scientist, photographer, chef, dentist, firefighter, veterinarian, etc. The list is endless (over 250) and continues to evolve. Mattel’s Barbie collection has featured accomplished women including Jane Goodall (ethologist and activist), Anna Mae Wong (Chinese American actress and movie star), Ida B. Wells (journalist and civil rights activist), Rosa Parks (civil rights activist) and Naomi Osaka (tennis champion). There are nine body types and a variety of skin and hair colors and textures as well.

In some countries, Barbie dolls aren’t just frowned upon, they’re illegal. In 2003, Barbie was temporarily outlawed by Saudi Arabia’s religious police and since 1996, the Iranian government banned the sale of Barbies stating the dolls were un-Islamic. Despite this opposition, Barbie remains a bestselling toy around the world.

Summertime brought us Barbie in theaters which broke the record for the biggest opening weekend this year, grossing $162 million and exceeding nearly that same amount globally. No movie in Warner Brothers history has sold so many tickets so fast. Seventeen days after opening in theaters, Barbie hit the $1 billion dollar mark.

In the movie, Barbie is smart and funny, introspective yet outgoing. Many viewers appreciate the positive messages that her character exemplifies, reiterating Ruth Handler’s vision that one can be anything and do anything. One song by musician Billie Eilish poses the question, “What Was I Made For?” Ava Max’s song provides some answers with the lyrics, “Don’t let nobody tell you that you can’t, ‘cause you can. You can be a lover or a fighter, whatever you desire. Life is like a runway and you’re the designer.” Lyrics tell viewers to break out of the box and call the shots.

Perhaps the movie’s popularity is due, in part, because it reminds us that Barbie represents choice and opportunity. It demonstrates the chance to be oneself fully and forge one’s own unique path. This was at the heart of Ruth Handler’s creation just like Michelle Obama’s tour and book, “Becoming.”

I believe it’s the same reason that Taylor Swift’s recent music tour has swept the world drawing huge crowds in stadiums and parking lots. Swift’s message is clear: be yourself unapologetically. Her lyrics strike a chord with so many people because she relates to them in a personable and emotional way. Her message is one of acceptance and growth, of love and support, not of judgment and negativity. All of these are great reminders for us.

