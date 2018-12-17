Kelsey Berreth, 29, has captured the hearts of people in Woodland Park and Teller County. As local, state and federal authorities continue investigating Berreth’s disappearance Nov. 22, dozens of residents — and television cameras — attended a candlelight vigil Thursday evening in Memorial Park.
Organized by Vanessa Nichols and Amber Overton, who did not know Berreth, the vigil was a moment for reflection. “We just want to continue to raise awareness and show our support, love and hope,” Nichols said. “We just want Kelsey to know that we love her and are praying for her.”
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, attended the vigil but did not speak publicly.
Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung announced that the family had established a fund at Wells Fargo with donations accepted in Kelsey Berreth’s name.
After the ceremony, people stayed around to talk and drink hot chocolate.
Remarking on the fact that Nichols and Overton did not know Berreth, a woman, who also didn’t know Berreth, said of the concern expressed by the vigil. “That’s what we do in Teller County,” she said.
In addition to residents, a contingent of firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and police were there. For any information, people are asked to call the police department at at 687-9262.