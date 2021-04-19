CRIPPLE CREEK • In a year marked by loss, grief, worry and political turbulence, the staff at the Aspen Mine Center has helped its clients build resilience.
Each is trained in a program that addresses recovery for people who have experienced violence, accidents and pandemics, for instance.
Titled GRIT – Greater Resilience Information Toolkit – the program, developed by the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, is designed to help people deal with depression and anxiety.
“People have been so isolated that the program is a model for just opening the door to address some of their stressors around traumatic events such as the pandemic,” said Ted Borden, executive director of the center in Cripple Creek. “It’s a way to approach difficult subjects, things we used to do as a society and got away from.”
In a year of lockdowns and layoffs, the center remained open, albeit with entrance gained after a knock on the door, a temperature check and health questions. “If people need that human interaction, they come here. We have been the shelter in the storm,” said Angie Trelstad, director of client services. “We have dealt with several suicide ideations.”
In Teller County last year, the number of suicides doubled, from 8 to 16, most of them senior citizens, Borden said. “Our program for seniors has grown by about 60% because of their vulnerability during the isolation,” he added.
A three-year $435,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation is designed to enhance the center’s outreach to the older population as well as families.
To strengthen the senior team led by Lisa Noble and Dawne Diamond, the center added Shannon Conley as a full-time employee, her salary funded by the grant. “We have up to 25 seniors with multiple complex needs,” Borden said.
The grant will also fund an additional case manager for families with complex needs, which could include financial turmoil. “We try to figure out what is going on with that person, what caused them to come in for that box of food?” said Trelstad, who earned certification as a financial counselor. “We like to sit down and go over a budget and collaborate with different agencies.”
Two grants to the center — one for $19,000 from Black Hills Energy and another $15,000 from Energy Outreach Colorado — helped clients with utility bills during the coldest months of the pandemic.
Over the years, the center, a nonprofit organization that fulfills the mission of the Community of Caring Foundation, has expanded its role in southern Teller County.
As housing needs escalated, the foundation formed a task force to address the lack as well as the expense of finding homes for the workforce. Currently, the foundation owns 18 vacant lots, eight of them on Bennett Avenue behind the former Madame June’s casino. “We’re not developing them, but we’re interested in partnering with a developer to help with a solution,” said Rich Ingold, the center’s volunteer extraordinaire.
Last year, the foundation purchased the former casino with plans to move the center and add services to the new location while keeping its thrift shop in the original building.
“There’s just a lot of great things that have happened in the community, specifically with Community of Caring, that you don’t see,” Borden said. “A lot of challenges that COVID posed, but great opportunities have happened as a result of it. There are so many lights at the end of the tunnel, so many silver linings in the cloud.”