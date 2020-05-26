Times have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak.
For whom? Accept it or not, the world has changed for everyone because of this virus.
For what? For everything. Every place of business, school, church or hospital. You name it, it’s changed. It will be a constant change, with ramifications for years to come.
For how much longer? If only I had a crystal ball.
Who would have imagined that within the past few months, our quiet little community — not to mention the world — would be experiencing firsthand the effects of COVID-19, and that the wearing of masks and the introduction of social distancing would define our comings and goings from now until who knows how long?
One positive outcome from COVID-19 has been the number of people taking to the outdoors to combat the social isolation brought on by this pandemic. One of the many negative consequences has been the closing of many local organizations, especially those specific to serving our seniors on a daily basis. Since, mid-March, two Golden Bridge Network organizations, the Woodland Park Senior Organization and DayBreak – An Adult Day Program, have been closed, cutting off a much needed social outlet and respite services to individuals and families in need of these fundamental outings. Unfortunately, as this goes to print, we still don't know the status of their re-opening.
Four GBN organizations that have rallied as community leaders during this pandemic are Teller County Public Health & Environment, UCHealth – Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, The Aspen Mine Center and Teller Senior Coalition. Other GBN groups that have remained opened with regular and/or limited hours to keep services available to the senior population include Cripple Creek Care Center, Right At Home, Solaris Hospice, Teller County Department of Human Services, The Aspen of Woodland Park, and Senior Choice Benefits.
Because our seniors are the most vulnerable, the most at-risk, and the most susceptible to contracting the virus, The Golden Bridge Network made the difficult but intentional decision to cancel our signature events for 2020. This included our Dive into Health – Mini-Health Fair for Seniors at the Woodland Aquatic Center, which was scheduled for April 24, and our fifth annual Senior Expo and Symposium, which was coming up Aug. 15. Both events will be re-scheduled when large groups can reconvene comfortably and the risk of a resurgence of the virus has dropped.
The GBN will continue meeting every other month, virtually, until further notice. Please call with your questions or for support: that’s why we are here. Because we are 12 organizations making up one network, the central number for the GBN is DayBreak’s phone number, 687-3000. Phone numbers and messages will be funneled to the appropriate network member as they come in. We also have a Facebook presence and a website which is still under construction.
Stay safe and stay healthy. We hope to see you, probably still masked but at least in person, sooner than later.
Paula Levy has a bachelor’s degree in leisure science/recreation with an emphasis in geriatrics from Pepperdine University. Since moving to Woodland Park in 1999, Levy has volunteered as facilitator of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups in Teller County. In 2015, she opened local nonprofit DayBreak — An Adult Day Program.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.