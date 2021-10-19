Refurbished trails, fresh paint on metal railings and fences, an archery range free of weeds, and multiple maintenance projects thrust the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation into the spotlight.
The Mile High Youth Corps accomplished the work as a result of a $30,000 grant awarded to the department by the Colorado Youth Corps Association Conservation Service Corps and Great Outdoors Colorado.
GOCO is funded with proceeds from the Colorado Lottery and Mile High Youth Corps is part of the CYCA and works on grant-funded projects in Teller and El Paso counties.
The young people, who ranged from 18 to 25, were trained to do the work and receive college credit as well. “It’s basically a stepping stone into AmeriCorps,” said Connie Dodrill, the department’s executive director. “It’s awesome.”
According to the website, AmeriCorps, a federal program, sends people power and funding to communities across the country. Disaster response, opioid crisis, education — these are just a few of the causes where AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Senior volunteers have stepped up to strengthen their community.
The grant to the Cripple Creek parks and rec covered the maintenance and restoration work in Mountain View Adventure and city parks as well as the outdoor ice rink on Gold Camp Trail.
At the adventure park, the work included stabilizing the swing sets and weeding the grounds around the archery range. “They did so much work that we could never afford,” Dodrill said.
From Sept. 20 through Oct. 4, the nine youths from the corps spent 40-hour weeks working on the projects. In addition to the grant, the department received in-kind donations from the Hospitality House and Lost Burro Campground, where the youth camped during the week. “They go back home on Fridays through the weekend and then come back,” Dodrill said.
At the department’s office on Bennett Avenue, the work included new paint on the wrought-iron fences and trash cans along with varnish on the front door. “The facelift was huge,” she said. “Everything looks fresh, welcoming and shiny.”
The corps improved two miles of trails and two miles of land, Dodrill said.
Between the parks, trails, ice rink, disc golf course, playground and range, Dodrill figures the updates benefit up to 6,000 people.
“I know that we bring a quality of life into our community,” Dodrill said. “I try to be the community mobilizer to ensure the wellness, social, mental and physical health of our community. There are so many benefits in being outside, being with people and active.”