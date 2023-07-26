Sorry, I went to the Bahamas for a minute. Comedian Steve Martin used to pause in his comedy routine to explain the lapse with that statement. His humorous line helped me survive Marine Corps boot camp. The week before, I had been to Hawaii on a school trip after graduation. That trip was an amazing experience filled with great memories of a tropical environment. One week later, I found myself standing on yellow footprints at the Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego with a bulldog of a drill instructor screaming at me while questioning my lineage. There were palm trees nearby, but the atmosphere was not as heavenly as when I was under palm trees in Honolulu.

During the next 11 weeks, when I would be most miserable in that boot camp experience, I would make a concerted effort to re-visit Hawaii in my mind. I would try to remember every detail of the event to include remembering the hotels, beaches, and excursions. Those memory vacations helped me survive the grueling months of boot camp on my way to being a Marine. To some extent, I used the same technique a few years later when I crossed into the Air Force. While only spending 3 weeks at Air Force basic training … mental excursions helped me through the somewhat easier basic training.

I love the way Elvis Presley sang ‘Memories’. This song was co-written in one night by Mac Davis and Billy Strange especially for Elvis’ 1968 comeback concert. The words about ‘memories being pressed between the pages of my mind’ and ‘sweetened through the ages just like wine’ have captured my fascination. It is sadly ironic that so many television specials have been produced and so many people flock to Graceland so they can focus on their particular memories of Elvis.

Lately, I have been spending time on memories of places I have been. At times it helps me to go to sleep thinking about places I have been and trying to think back to the intricate details of those places. For instance, I spent 4 months at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. I think about the heat, the camel spiders, the scorpions and how we would cut the ends off of water bottles while duct taping them together to create ducts into our individual tent living areas. I thought about the sound of the blowing tent flaps in the night. And, I recall the great feeling it was to leave the Arabian desert at the end of those 4 months and sleep in a Baltimore hotel bed on my first night back on US soil.

In the Old Testament, the Jews were directed to do something with their memories in Deuteronomy 4:9 (NIV). God said, “Only be careful, and watch yourselves closely so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live. Teach them to your children and to their children after them.” It is sound advice today. We live in a world where there are influences trying to pull our children away from Christian values. It is important we convey to our children the memories of how we have seen God prove his faithfulness.

Was there a time you were jobless and God provided new employment? Could it be you remember passing a deadly accident and realized you had been delayed a few minutes in leaving where you might have become involved? Has there been a time when the Lord provided a friendly face when you were broken down on the side of the road? Spend some time recalling those memories. Try to remember the details of what was going on around you. What were the smell and sounds? What frustrations were you experiencing? Then make it a point to talk to your children about what makes those memories special.

Certainly, we don’t want to harp on bad times. But, for the memories that have shaped our lives we should ask God to help us remember the details and to discover the value these experiences have brought to our lives to share with our families. Certainly, that was a command to the Israelites of old, but very sound advice for us today. Share with your children the legacy God has linked them to in this life. Let them read the memories of the pages of your life that have been sweetened through the ages like fine wine.

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at [email protected]