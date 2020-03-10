First and foremost, I want to thank our local residents, businesses and taxpayers that make Woodland Park an incredible place to work, live, and play! It’s always refreshing to see visionary civic and business leaders with great ideas that have the ability to build consensus to shape the long-term future of our community.
Over the last few months, there has been healthy discussion regarding the positive direction City Council has made in the last two to three years toward our budget and fiscal health. Unfortunately, there has also been a degree of misinformation and hyperbole injected into these discussions.
Fortunately, the City is quickly moving toward a solid fiscal foundation which is improving due to the work of our mayor and City Council who have made significant strides with Woodland Park’s fiscal health over the last few years.
Last year, City Council developed their 2019-2022 Strategic Plan that focused the City’s limited resources on the overarching priority to provide Safety and Security for our community, while also focusing on Economic Development, Financial Sustainability, Infrastructure and our City’s Workforce.
After careful consideration and prioritization, City Council voted to fund critical safety and equipment requirements for our law enforcement officers, upgrade City Hall security, enhance public information and data security, make significant safety improvements to local roads, highways, and sidewalks, and address the fire protection of the Ute Pass Cultural Center. City Council also approved funding the update to our 2010 Comprehensive Plan and zoning code to address the new challenges of housing and development trends impacting our community.
The City’s debt service that funds the capital for our beautiful Woodland Aquatic Center and Memorial Park improvements has been at the forefront of many discussions. This is due to City Council’s fiscally responsible and proactive actions on February 20th to begin setting aside a minimum of $100,000 a year to pay down our debt service early when our bonds and certificates of participation are callable in 2025. The City Council has also promised to incrementally improve our debt-service coverage ratio of 1.16 equal to $154,565 to advance the City’s bond rating in preparation for refunding in 2025.
Since 2018, the City Council has steadily increased the Unassigned Fund Balance Reserve to $956,374 in 2018, $1,449,340 in 2019, and $1,589,314 in 2020. Today the City UFBR meets and exceeds the Government Finance Officer Association’s recommended best practice to address future revenue shortfalls due to economic downturns and emergency situations.
Another point of discussion has been the local business climate where we have seen local business revenues increase at a slowing rate year-over-year by 6.45% in 2018 and 3.24% in 2019. With rising labor, health insurance costs, rents, and other inflationary increases to fixed costs, some businesses are seeking relief in other areas to maintain their profit margins.
At the same time, the City is facing similar cost increases and will see a 49.2% drop in severance tax revenues in 2020. Additionally, the cost of maintaining and improving our City’s roads, parking lots, sidewalks, and drainage measured by the Construction Cost Index has experienced a 21.09% increase in cost between 2014-2018 and is expected to continue to increase at a faster rate than the Consumer Price Index.
Taking into account that only one-third of local sales tax and one-fifth of local property tax bills are attributed to the City, it is important that we include all six local government agencies in this discussion if we are truly going to take a holistic approach to improving the local business environment. It will take a collaborative effort and incremental actions by all to have a meaningful impact.
Lastly and most importantly, the City’s staff continues to do an incredible job for Woodland Park. I have worked in many high-performing organizations in my career, and I can truly say our City has incredibly hard-working, talented, and committed public servants providing for the public safety and essential services of our community.
Without your fees and tax dollars we could not keep your roads paved and plowed, fix potholes, prevent and respond to crime and traffic accidents, deliver water to your tap, clean your wastewater, and provide and maintain safe recreational programs and facilities. Thank you for all you do for our City!
Darrin Tangeman is city manager for the City of Woodland Park. Following 22 years as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces, Darrin spent three years serving as Pueblo West’s chief administrative officer before coming to Woodland Park. Contact Darrin at dtangeman@city-woodlandpark.org.