Even as I write this, I am wearing my heart on my sleeve, still recovering from the recent loss of a cherished four-legged family member.
Sadie, our black Labrador mix of almost 13 years, had to be put down Aug. 2 due to life-threatening health issues. She would have turned 91 (in dog years) in October.
We bought Sadie in 2009. She was a sweet-natured dog who loved life and everyone with whom she came in contact. Soon after we brought her home, however, Peggy and I discovered that Sadie had an anxiety disorder from which she would suffer her entire life.
We predicted correctly. In time, Sadie’s condition worsened to where she whined at the crack of thunder, when someone shot off fireworks, when a car exhaust backfired, when hail struck the house, when … well, you get the point.
Sadie’s whining reached its peak when, while she was accompanying Peggy or me in the car one time even prompted a neighbor to report us to Animal Control. Even her medication didn’t calm her completely. It wasn’t easy dealing with her condition, but we did so because she was family and we loved her.
This summer, it became obvious to Peggy and me that Sadie had developed health issues. Her vision and hearing had deteriorated. She had difficulty controlling her bladder and had lost a significant amount of weight to the point that Peggy increased her daily meal time rations with pumpkin and sweet potato to put back the pounds. Again, we persevered because she was family.
Peggy took Sadie to the vet who agreed our lab was in poor health and that it was now time to say goodbye. The vet offered condolences as he administered the shot. Despite her health issues and an inevitable conclusion, Sadie maintained a sunny disposition — a loyal confidante to the end.
It’s true, pets can be a pain, but they also steal your heart. You play with them, feed them, scold them and yes, pamper them. You care for and love them like no one else can. They are your most beloved, loyal companions. Then, one day, they’re gone.
That’s when you question if you did everything you could have for this creature who was as much a part of your life as any family member. Peggy wonders if she acted prematurely and if we — and Sadie — could have hung on longer. Perhaps, but in the end, Sadie would have only suffered and we didn’t want to put her through that ordeal. Letting her go was the most humane thing Peggy could have done.
Nowadays, the house is eerily quiet. The mood has shifted from that of a carefree, boisterous environment to that of a mausoleum. Our other black Lab, Moxie, misses her sister, as do our two cats. Peggy is more somber and I find myself staring out the window reminiscing about a certain whiny black Labrador who was loved and gave love.
I once heard that God spelled backwards is “dog” because both love you unconditionally. Makes sense to me as Sadie, spelled backwards, spells “love.” It’s true, you never fully appreciate who you have until they are gone.
We love and miss you everything about you, Sadie, especially your constant whining. Our home is not the same without you. Thank you for being the sunshine of our lives.
