Like most every member of the fourth estate, I use a computer to bang out copy for publication.
To date, my wife, Peggy, and I own four home computers, one of them a three-piece keyboard, screen and hard drive. The other three are laptops, one of which recently decided to take a permanent vacation. That changed July 5, when our daughter, Rosemary, and her boyfriend, James, accepted an invitation to dinner.
During the meal, Peggy told James that one of our laptops was knocking on death’s door. Now, Peggy and I always considered ourselves competent computer operators. However, you could fit our knowledge of computer programming into a thimble and have room to spare.
Peggy explained the situation to James who offered to see if he could locate the problem. James, who earned an associate of science in computer information systems from Pueblo Community College, knew exactly what to do and dug in at the challenge.
As James slaved over our laptop, I thought about the companies to whom we brought our computers. Each time we received lame excuse as to why our computer didn’t function properly. It didn’t take long to realize these companies don’t care about our computer, but only profit.
Within minutes, James got the computer up and running during which he transferred data from the old hard drive to a new hard drive he bought specifically for this occasion. I sat in awe as I watched this young man transform our dining table and kitchen countertop into an electronics work bench, and breathe new life into our five-year-old laptop.
After James and Rosemary left to return home, Peggy confiscated that computer, spending the rest of the evening cleaning out the 400-something emails that had accumulated in her inbox — and loving every minute of it.
If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that people should be nice to computer nerds because they might be the next Bill Gates.
However, fixing our computer wasn’t all James did for us as he returned a few weeks later with pruning shears and a chainsaw to trim and cut branches that had fallen near or on top of our roof. James knows Peggy and I are getting too old for his kind of work and he took it upon himself to spearhead this project.
When I brought my ailing mom home from rehab last December, James and Rosemary, both caregivers, brought in specialized equipment designed to care for someone in mom’s condition. Unfortunately, Mom never benefitted from their generosity having died later that day.
No doubt James sees himself as nothing special. However, in our eyes, James personifies the “can-do, will-do” spirit associated with someone who doesn’t take “no” for an answer. And, he does it without seeking anything in return.
Over the years, Peggy and I have come to embrace James as more than Rosemary’s decade-long boyfriend. He is a son to us as he is always there to offer comfort and support. We can always count on him to deliver when no one else cares. I only wish I could offer more than an approximate 600-word column in which to say, “Thank you, James, for all you do.”
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.