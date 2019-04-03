The 97th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set for June 30 on America’s Mountain.
This year’s race will again include the father-son combo of Woodland Park's Clint and Codie Vahsholtz. Together with grandfather, Leonard, the Vahsholtz family has won more class championships (41) than any family in the history of the event. They passed the famous Unser family (39) a few years ago.
The Hill Climb dates to 1916. Last year saw the first time a driver reached the summit of the 14,115-foot mountain in less than eight minutes with France’s Romain Dumas. He will not race in this year’s event due to a scheduling conflict.
Among the top drivers this summer is Simone Faggioli of Italy, who will race in the Unlimited Division. He was second in the prestigious Unlimited Division last year with an impressive 8:37.230 clocking, behind only the record 7:57.148 recorded by Dumas. He’s a 10-time European mountain champion and will be behind the wheel of a 2018 Norma M20 SF PKB, the same auto that he piloted last summer on Pikes Peak to the fantastic sub-nine minute finish, third fastest in PPIHC history, and Rookie of the Year honors.
The start time has been moved up to 7:30 a.m. That is a full 60 to 90 minutes earlier than in the past. The gateway will open to spectators on race day beginning at 2:30 a.m.
Race week is full of exciting activities and events open to all spectators. Notable happenings are tech inspection (June 24), practice days (June 25-28) and Fan Fest on the evening of June 28 in downtown Colorado Springs.
More than 30,000 people gather to experience this 10-block street party. It runs from 5-10 p.m.