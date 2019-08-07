Featuring a zany skit, a comedian and a pharmacist, the 4th annual Senior Expo is packed with information about successful aging. With a baseball theme along with peanuts and crackerjacks, the Saturday, Aug. 10 expo is a community event that includes a free lunch.
“Options for seniors have never been so plentiful in Teller County,” said Paula Levy, owner of DayBreak, an Adult Day Program, in Woodland Park.
DayBreak is among several nonprofit organizations in the Golden Bridge Network, which sponsors the expo. “The network was formed to help our community to be educated on what each service offers,” Levy said
Rather than list the options, GBN members are players in a skit, “Home Run for Health,” that reflects the theme. Scenarios include joining friends at the senior center to falling at home and requiring home-care services, for instance. But the skit is intended to help senior citizens explore options for pitfalls as well as the high notes through socializing.
Scott Bartlett, the ombudsman for Area Agency on Aging, will facilitate the skit.
Comedian Kari Knutson is the keynote speaker on the topic of mindfulness of aging while Brent Stein, pharmacist/owner of Key Pharmacy in Florissant, will highlight the holistic pharmacy approach to getting older.
The Senior Expo, with more than 30 vendors and giveaways, is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road. in Woodland Park. UCHealth provides the lunch and Walmart donated prizes. To reserve a spot, call 687-3000 or email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com.