In my previous article “Hormones and Fitness” published in the June 7 edition, I provided you with a flyover of the general roles of three of our master hormones: Testosterone, insulin, and cortisol. This week we are taking a deeper dive into testosterone with the help of my friend Ellie Curie, a family nurse practitioner right here in Teller County. Ellie has her own private practice aimed at health optimization through bioidentical hormone replacement, medical weight loss, peptides, and integrative pain management. You can find her at www.tenacity.health, [email protected], or at 719-602-6098.

Myth: Testosterone is a male hormone. Even in scientific publications, testosterone has been referred to as the 'male hormone.' Men do have 10x’s the amount of circulating levels of testosterone than women; however, quantitatively, testosterone is the most abundant active sex steroid in women throughout the female lifespan. Women make more testosterone on a daily basis than they do estradiol. The ratio for women is about 60% testosterone to 40% estradiol. Also, women are more sensitive to testosterone than men. What, exactly, is this hormone and what does it do?

Testosterone is an androgen hormone synthesized in the body from cholesterol. However, having high cholesterol does not mean that your testosterone will be high. Testosterone levels are carefully controlled by the pituitary gland. Therefore it is very unusual to have “too much” or excess testosterone naturally. The role of testosterone, like any hormone, is it acts as a potent a signaling molecule. It travels in the bloodstream to tissues and organs and affects many processes. Sex hormones interact with main neurotransmitter systems implicated in the regulation of cognition and mood, including serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine and acetylcholine. In men, testosterone is the key male sex hormone that promotes development of secondary sex characteristics and regulates fertility. In both men and women, testosterone regulates bone density, muscle mass, fat distribution, metabolism and red blood cell production.

In men, low testosterone symptoms include: low libido, lack of motivation, mid-section weight gain, insulin resistance, irritability, impatience, anxiety, depression, decrease or lack of high-level thinking, brain fog, infertility, decreased body hair, decrease in muscle mass or strength, anemia, sleep disturbances, and new onset migraines. In women, low testosterone symptoms include: low libido, weight gain, insulin resistance, loss of focus, anxiety, depression, mood swings, memory loss, sugar cravings, fatigue, osteoporosis, and muscle pain. In fact, many women with low testosterone are misdiagnosed with fibromyalgia as it causes generalize body aches and tenderness.

A crucial function of testosterone in both men and women is glucose metabolism. Testosterone moves glucose from the blood stream and facilitates burning in the muscle for energy. So when testosterone is low, we cannot burn sugar effectively and we get abdominal weight gain, increased blood sugar and therefore increased insulin – all of which leads to type II diabetes and ultimately cardiovascular disease and death. As states by regenerative medicine expert Dr. Tyna Moore, “if you have low T, you may as well have one foot in the grave.”

What causes low testosterone? The fact is that natural aging causes decline in testosterone for both men and women. For women, testosterone deficiency symptoms can start in their 30’s. For men, this often starts in their 40’s. There are many other factors that can worsen or hasten the decline of

testosterone, however. Obesity is the most common cause and predictor or low T in middle-aged and older men. This occurs because fat cells increase an enzyme called aromatase which converts male testosterone into estrogen. Other conditions that can cause low testosterone include chronic diseases such as hypertension, GI diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, COPD, and many more. Exogenous factors that can reduce testosterone include prescription medications, environmental toxins, radiation, high stress, poor sleep, poor diet, and lack of exercise. In addition, marijuana use dramatically decreases testosterone and increases estrogen. This goes the same for beer: the hops in beer is converted directly into estrogen. Therefore, men or women who are regularly using marijuana or drinking beer are almost guaranteed to have a hormone imbalance. Low T used to be age related but now young men even in their 20’s are getting it due to environmental toxins and lifestyle factors.

What can a person do about low testosterone? First of all, see a provider who is well-versed in hormone management for bloodwork to determine if your symptoms are caused by low T or something else. If you do have low T, you can work towards optimizing your health and then recheck your bloodwork several months later to see if things are improving. Lifestyle optimization includes eating clean, whole foods, avoiding seed oils (Canola, soy, cottonseed etc), avoiding processed foods, sleeping like it’s your job, reducing stress, and exercising – in particular, lifting weights. It is also important to make sure you are supplementing with the right kind and right amount of vitamins and minerals to support hormone health. If lifestyle changes do not bring your testosterone back up to optimal levels, bioidentical hormone replacement can be a powerful tool for improving related symptoms, restoring health, and preventing disease.

Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or [email protected].