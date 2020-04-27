On the COVID-19 battlefront, there is both good and bad news.
Let’s start with good: Through collective personal sacrifice, we are flattening the curve in Colorado. We know this because the growth in people going to our hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, or dying from the disease, is slowing. If we had done nothing, that rate would have accelerated like a bullet train. We should all be proud of ourselves.
Now for the bad news: If we are going to transition back to our old lives without risking all those gains, we need more tests. A lot more tests. It is only through widespread testing that we will learn more about how COVID-19 works and how to stop it, allowing us all to return to some semblance of our normal lives.
Let’s talk first about the knowledge that testing provides. As an emergency room physician, I saw a lot of patients who were coughing, sneezing and wheezing. As anyone who’s ever perused WebMD knows, those symptoms are associated with a lot of illnesses. Knowing how to differentiate whooping cough — a very serious illness — from the common cold starts with something we doctors call “clinical acumen.” Don’t worry, it’s not as complicated as it sounds. Really it just means experience — the result of 12-14 years of schooling, paired with years (or even decades) on the job — that helps doctors understand when to test, what to test for and how to effectively treat each patient.
Being able to test a patient for COVID-19 helps us to recognize the subtle differences between someone who is showing early symptoms of this pandemic disease and someone who has something much less serious, like hay fever. Negative tests tell us just as much as the positive ones do.
There are two types of tests for COVID-19. One, called a PCR test, looks for a protein in the virus. This test tells us whether someone is sick with COVID-19 right now — and contagious. The second kind of test, called an antibody test or a serological test, tells us whether a person has developed antibodies to COVID-19, either through exposure to the virus or a vaccine (when one becomes available). Scientists plan to collect large numbers of antibody tests to study COVID-19.
The National Institutes of Health is collecting samples now for a nationwide study, and studies are also planned for smaller areas like California, Colorado and the town of Telluride. These studies help doctors and scientists understand how antibodies to COVID-19 differ from antibodies for similar viruses. They also help us to learn how much immunity those antibodies provide us with and how long that immunity lasts. For instance, antibodies to the chickenpox last a lifetime, but we know we need booster shots of the tetanus vaccine to remain immune.
We think that someone who has recovered from COVID-19 will be less likely to get the virus again, or at least less likely to become gravely ill from it — but we don’t know that until we study it. Widespread testing will help us understand how to build an effective vaccine and vaccine schedule and it will help epidemiologists — the investigators of the public health world — understand how COVID-19 spreads across populations and how to contain it should an outbreak occur.
The bottom line is: Testing is absolutely critical, and our nation must do everything in its power to produce more tests. Armed with the right information, public health experts will be better able to ensure that COVID-19 never again has the chance to turn our world upside down.
Dr. Robin Johnson is El Paso County Public Health Medical Director.