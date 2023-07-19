When it comes to exploring the outdoor adventures in Colorado, there are two types of people: tent people and camper people. Each group has their own unique quirks and preferences that set them apart, and while my family falls squarely on the tent side of this very unequal equation, there is enough to be said about either choice that can leave the other side chuckling.

First, let’s meet the tent people. These brave souls venture into the great outdoors armed with nothing but a flimsy fabric shelter, or in the case of my family, a 15x10 foot two room “tent” big enough for about a dozen people. For tent people, a certain amount of faith is required for this arrangement to work, and I concluded rightly at some point that should a bear or some other disagreeable mammal want to eat whatever is on the other side of the flimsy fabric shelter, that it probably wouldn’t be much of a challenge.

On the other hand, we have the camper people. These individuals take “camping” to a place nature couldn’t have imagined, and maybe never will. Armed with what amounts to a lite version of their normal day-to-day existence, they roam the wilderness until they arrive at the perfect pull through or pull-in camping spot. They are careful to hook up their electric and water lines, internet and sewer, before working on less important things like the gas grill, their slide outs, cool awnings, flat screen TVs and their ATV collection as they pursue off-grid bliss.

But if camper people can be faulted for turning the great Colorado outdoors into what appears to tent people as temporary mansions in the woods, tent people are not without folly themselves. Their setup process looks more like a large puzzle game with various colored poles, fabrics and cloth that look totally unfit for human protection until in one glorious finish — it is. Only to be followed by rolling out their sleeping bag and pillow, too late to realize they are situated on an overlooked rock, or worse, an unhappy ant colony that they will be reminded about all weekend.

Cooking in the great outdoors also draws out other dissimilarities. Whereas camper people look on as tent people wield skewers like unseasoned samurai and impale hot dogs with various levels of precision, their camper counterparts break out their gourmet kitchens and prepare their multi-course meals with no greater skill required than anyone back in the city, but we don’t want to talk about that (because we’re camping!).

Sleeping through the night, tent people listen to every coyote howl, bug and mysterious rustling sound behind door #1, while their camper equivalents sleep comfortably on their memory foam mattresses inside their climate controlled spaces as they sleep soundly and worry, if only ever briefly, if what they are doing is really camping at all.

Whether you or a tent person like my family is, or a camper person, one thing is for sure. While our approaches may be complete opposites in many ways, we can all agree that escaping the ordinary spaces we call home gives us the space to create special moments, and if we’re lucky, sometimes memories of a lifetime with family and friends. And that is time well spent.

Ruth Wiseman is a Colorado native and a dual-enrolled high school student attending Pikes Peak State College.