As the land in Woodland Station remains vacant, the city of Woodland Park is attempting to speed things up with a proposed ordinance that would streamline the process for development.
The Downtown Development Authority, a quasi-governmental organization, owns the nearly 10-acre parcel in the center of downtown.
Mayor Neil Levy proposed an amendment that, in effect, removes the role of the DDA’s design review committee, whose members are Tanner Coy and Jan Wilson.
The tension at the DDA meeting July 2 was apparent as Coy fought to retain his role.
In a chronology of events since district voters approved formation of the authority in 2001, Sally Riley, the city’s planning director, set the stage for the proposed amendment. “The ordinance removes the design review committee,” Riley said. “Developers want certainty; it’s very onerous to have a staff review and another committee review,” she said. “It’s been difficult with both Woodland Hardware and the Unruh project.”
While the hardware store got by the design review committee, which waived several guidelines, a proposed multi-use development in April 2015 by Kip Unruh did not.
If approved, Unruh’s project would have had nine apartments on the ground floor of a development and three retail spaces throughout. After several months of attempting to gain approval for the project, Unruh withdrew his application.
The DDA board objected to housing on the ground floor and at the meeting last week, Coy explained why. “To accomplish high-quality goals we restrict the ground-floor use to commercial with residential on the second or third floor,” he said. “Commercial development generates sales tax, jobs and traffic that benefit surrounding businesses and generates four times the amount of property tax as other uses.”
Not allowing housing on the ground floor has been a hurdle to development, Riley said.
In conjunction with Unruh’s project in 2013, Arden Weatherford proposed establishing a beer garden and a shelter area for festivals and other events.
The board subsequently reneged on the agreement and Weatherford sued for breach of contract. Last year, after a trial in the 4th Judicial District Court, Judge Gregory Lyman found the DDA in breach and ordered the board to pay the plaintiff $162,222 for court costs and other expenses.
As a result, it appears the city has run out of patience. “The amendment is to provide flexibility and streamline the process for a developer, remove all the conditional uses in the central business district, of which housing is one,” Riley said.
Coy objected. “The amendment removes this body’s ability to ensure the guidelines — because it puts the design review process into the city’s hands, without the DDA’s authority,” he said.
The amendment language stipulates that any proposed development would be subject to approval by the entire DDA board.
“My reason for the new ordinance is simple, and you less-government people have been pushing me this way for a long time. The less government involvement, the easier it is for developers,” Levy said.
The ordinance is not a done deal but only a first step, said DDA board member Ellen Carrick. The ordinance will go through a review process with the city’s planning commission, the DDA and the public.
“The DDA trial exposed a biased group that can’t be objective,” Weatherford said, after the meeting. “The quicker the DDA is phased out, the better.”
In other news, Merry Jo Larsen was re-elected as the DDA board chairman and Coy retained his role as the board’s treasurer.