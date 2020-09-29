Before this month, the only movie I saw in theaters in 2020 was “1917.” That was in January, but it feels like it was 103 years ago.
Then a film called “Tenet” from director Christopher Nolan hit theaters Sept. 3. Against my better judgment, I went to my nearby Cinemark and saw the thing.
Nolan, Richard Linklater and Quentin Tarantino are my three favorite directors, and “Tenet” was far and away atop the list of my most-anticipated movies of 2020.
So I donned my mask, wore long sleeves and returned to the cinema for the first time in 103 years — er, eight months. And as I walked through the desolate lobby into the theater, with only four people joining me and sitting 50 feet away from my back corner, the experience was surprisingly comfortable once Nolan’s Syncopy logo appeared on the big screen and erased all the worries about theater air ventilation from my mind.
“Tenet” — a time-, space-, gravity- and reality-bending blockbuster starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh — would best be elevator-pitched as James Bond meets “Inception” meets “Back to the Future.”
Washington is an absolute rockstar as the Protagonist (that’s literally the character’s name), lifting himself out of his father Denzel’s massive shadow with this performance and 2018’s leading role in “BlacKkKlansman.” And Pattinson, of begrudging “Twilight” fame, has finally stepped back into the limelight as Protagonist-sidekick Neil (and will don the cape in 2021’s “The Batman”) after years of fascinating and bizarre roles.
It’s difficult to stay spoiler-free when discussing even the premise of “Tenet,” but here goes: In the future, people have invented a way to invert the chronological trajectory of objects (and people) in time. When the Protagonist is introduced to the concept, he is told to shoot a gun with an inverted bullet; after the shot, the clip is full because he caught the bullet that had already been shot. Confused? We’re only 15 minutes into the story.
Through a series of location-jumping and exposition-skipping meetings, the stage is set that World War III is imminent and temporal — a Cold War that spans time, with the future fighting the present. Present-day Bondian villain Sator (Branagh) is the man with his finger on the button of annihilation, and his estranged wife, Kat (Debicki), is caught in the middle.
“Tenet” works best when thought of as an action thriller. Pound for pound, the set pieces are as breathtaking as anything ever filmed. The movie one-ups itself from hand-to-hand combat to an epic car chase to a full-on war sequence — all with characters going forward and backward in time.
Once you dive into the Reddit world of theories, trying to unpack the logic of the narrative, “Tenet” will fall short for many. It requires significant buy-in, which Nolan deserves at this point, but this is by far his most confusing movie.
“Don’t try to understand it. Feel it,” Laura (Clemence Posey) says while walking the Protagonist through inversion. Wise words.
“Tenet” was supposed to be the savior of movie theaters, the film that reopened the industry after six months of shutdown due to the coronavirus. Nolan is as passionate about theaters and preserving film as any modern director, maybe to a fault. The theater chains, drowning in crippling revenue losses since March, were praying for “Tenet” to come down from the heavens and resurrect their bottom lines.
It bombed.
Through its first three weeks, “Tenet” — with a massive $205 million production budget — made only $36.1 million in the North American domestic box office. The $20.2 million opening-weekend number is warped. When you take out the week of early-access screenings and the Labor Day holiday to pad Warner Bros.’ stats, the three-day number — across 44 states and nearly 3,000 locations — was actually $9.4 million. It made a measly $11.4 million combined the following two weekends.
In its opening week of Sept. 4-10, “Tenet’s” earnings rank 12th in 2020 and were more than $100 million lower than “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Bad Boys For Life” (twice). “Tenet” has made $239 million worldwide as of Sept. 22, so there’s an inverted silver lining. It should pass bomb-of-all-bombs “Dolittle” ($245 million) by the time this column prints.
Warner Bros. clearly misjudged Americans’ willingness to go to the theater. Though the two biggest U.S. markets, California and New York, were among the six states not reopening theaters, those revenue figures were damning enough for the studio to act swiftly. Exactly one week after “Tenet” opened, Warner Bros. announced its other major release of 2020, “Wonder Woman 1984” would be pushed from Oct. 2 to Christmas Day.
They weren’t the only studio to see the post-“Tenet” writing on the wall. Universal delayed “Candyman” to 2021, and Disney has moved “Black Widow” to May 7, 2021, and is expected to release Pixar’s “Soul” straight to its streaming service, Disney+, likely as a premium rental, a la “Mulan.”
Like Napoleon marching the largest army ever assembled into Russia in 1812 only to be thwarted by strategic withdrawals and the Russian Winter, and losing more than 500,000 troops in the process, Nolan underestimated all the elements surrounding this endeavor.
And that’s the tragic irony of all of this. “Tenet” was supposed to save movie theaters. Instead, it might have killed them.
