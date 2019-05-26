Ever since the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority was created by a vote almost 20 years ago, its board has had its collective eye on Woodland Station, an almost 10-acre site in the heart of downtown.
Several development plans have been explored over the years, but, with the exception of Woodland Hardware, none has come to fruition.
During a work session before the May 16 Woodland Park City Council meeting, authority board members dusted off a plan that was first suggested in 2016, before it was delayed by a lawsuit that was just recently resolved.
Work session discussion also included a second amendment to the Disposition and Development Agreement between the city and the authority, The original agreement imposed a “no-cash consideration” for authority-owned property.
This language was removed from the state statutes that created the authorities and redevelopment districts but it was no removed from the Woodland Park’s authority agreement.
“Why is it not in the public interest to dispose of land for a fair market value?” authority attorney Paul Benedetti asked. “It doesn’t have to be full market value but if you set the price at zero, a developer should have to meet some very stringent conditions.”
Board members acknowledged that Woodland Station has topography issues. Its slopes create infrastructure and drainage problems, especially with Fountain Creek running through the property.
The work session was followed by a pubic presentation of the plan at the beginning of the council meeting. It calls for the land to be transformed into an event venue that can be inexpensively developed and temporarily used until private developers come along.
Instead of grading the entire property into a single level, which would be expensive, it is being graded into terraces. The plan also calls for creating flexibility and extra parking that will bring pedestrian traffic to the south side of U.S. 24.
The upper two terraces could hold up to 183 10-foot by 10-foot tents. Conversely, terrace one could hold 118 tents with room for a pavilion and table seating for 100 people on the second terrace. The third terrace would be big enough for a 140-foot diameter tent.
Board member Tanner Coy said the plan would improve the look of downtown, bring in foot traffic that would help businesses and give a new use to a vacant property.
Grading and planting have already been done, work on pathways and other infrastructure will be donated by Kiewit Construction in exchange for using the lower part of the property for staging heavy equipment during summer road work projects.
Donations have also come in from Newmont Mine, The Cowhand and other local businesses. These have all worked to keep costs down.
Mayor Neil Levy asked why event planners would want to use Woodland Station instead of using Memorial Park. “Vino & Notes and the Farmers Market have had several successful years at Memorial Park,” he said, adding, “It’s ludicrous to spend money on this property when you could use that money to help local businesses.”
Coy gave several answers. First, Woodland Station is bigger and could accommodate events that wouldn’t fit in Memorial Park. He gave the example of the Woodland Park Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show that will be losing its space on the saddle-club property when that land is developed.
“Memorial Park is beautiful and valuable but it doesn’t bring foot traffic to downtown businesses,” Coy said. “This land (Woodland Station) is highly visible, easy and cheap to improve and the project doesn’t help some businesses while excluding others. ... We’re trying to help all businesses.”
Levy said he’d rather see housing going into the property, but Coy pointed out that city codes prohibit ground-floor residences in downtown.
The rest of council said they thought the plan was a good idea, getting use out of the property while it waits for the right developers to come along. Council didn’t need to take any action on the project. The work session and presentation were purely informational at this time.
The entire plan is available at wpdda.org under the “documents” link.