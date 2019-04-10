Sporting a spiffy new van at Teller Senior Coalition, the staff has been heralding he latest vehicle in a fleet of seven.
With a price tag of $54,000, the 2019 Dodge van was funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the coalition in an 80/20 split, respectively.
The van is equipped with a ramp to accommodate passengers in wheelchairs. “We’re the only organization in Teller County that provides transportation for seniors, the disabled and the general public,” said Kathy Lowry, the coalition’ interim executive director. “Seniors and the disabled have priority.”
The coalition has six drivers — two of them volunteers — who take passengers, in addition to medical appointments, to the library, grocery stores and UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
The coalition averages 670 rides per month, 50 percent of which are for medical reasons.
In addition to providing transportation, the coalition helps seniors age in place with programs like meals delivered to home-bound clients, 27 this year.
The coalition also funds six to eight hours a month for light housekeeping and laundry services for qualified recipients. For clients who require grab bars and ramps, for instance, the Handyman program is available; for those who care for others, the coalition offers respite care.
The coalition, which has 12 employees, is a resource for the increasing number of senior citizens in Teller County. “We have case managers who can evaluate their situations,” Lowry said. Some may need assistance with heating bills, or maybe just someone to talk to.”
According to a 2015 report by the Innovations on Aging Collaborative, Teller County’s senior population — those 65 and older — is expected to be approximately 6,200 by next year. By 2040, the senior population is forecast to increase to 7,800, a 151 percent jump from 2010. In 11 years, Teller County is projected to become the sixth-oldest county in Colorado, with almost a quarter of the population over age 65.
For information about the coalition, a nonprofit, call 687-3330.