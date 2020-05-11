As the coronavirus pandemic laid bare the vulnerability of the older generation, Teller Senior Coalition is on the front lines of response.
“It should not be a surprise to all of us, but the seniors are scared and feeling isolated,” said Kathy Lowry, executive director of the coalition, speaking in a Zoom meeting April 30. “That’s why we are calling them at least once a week, to check on them. We did 160 calls in March and my guess is that number will double in April.”
In one incident, when a senior did not respond to phone calls, the coalition requested that police do a welfare check. “For a lot of them, they don’t have family nearby so we become their advocate,” Lowry said. “We have to take care of them. And we do. It’s very important.”
In many ways, the virus has robbed the elderly of their golden years. “It’s not a great time to be a senior,” Lowry said. “They’re worried about potentially getting sick due to the health care crisis we’re having.”
Lowry and her staff see it all, including the too-much-togetherness issue. “Married couples are spending a lot of time with each other, and that can be good or not be so good,” she said.
For seniors still in the labor market, returning to work after the quarantine poses a dilemma, especially if the number of employees is more than 10. “It’s a scary thing; so there are a lot of things they are dealing with in this crisis,” Lowry said.
The immediate need is food; the coalition delivers meals to seniors at home every day. “We’re focusing on getting fresher food and meat,” she said. “They’re getting a little tired of canned food and frozen meals.”
And TSC is fast, particularly when a caller says the cupboard is bare. When one Victor senior said he had no food, “We got food to them within a couple of hours,” Lowry said.
The sense of loss associated with the virus has tentacles into the physician/patient relationship. “All of a sudden they are no longer able to go to their doctor,” she said. “All the medical appointments are by phones. Seniors are struggling with that, not feeling connected without that sort of support.”
With the phased reopening Lowry anticipates resuming transportation services to medical appointments. “Which they will appreciate,” she said.
In 2018, the coalition found that 62% of the seniors they serve — 800 last year — had an income below the federal poverty guidelines. “The seniors we serve have little financial resources and really need the help that we provide,” Lowry said.