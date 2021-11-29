After more than 25 years in Woodland Park, Teller Senior Coalition is moving to the former offices of the Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Divide.
(The partnership recently moved to Gold Hill Square in Woodland Park.)
“We’re calling it ‘TSC starts a new chapter,’ ” said Kathy Lowry, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
As winter temperatures replace the warm days, TSC recently launched a new program to help qualifying seniors heat their homes. “If somebody needs wood, propane or help with their heat bills, we can provide assistance through Energy Outreach Colorado,” Lowry said.
As the population increases in Teller County, the coalition is serving more than 1,000 clients. “We provide transportation and offer case management to assess the needs of seniors,” Lowry said. “We have a nutritional program, provide homemaking services and deliver food boxes to low-income and homebound seniors.”
For caregivers, the coalition offers respite care in the home. “We install safety devices, such as grab bars, to keep seniors safe in their homes,” Lowry said. “All of our services are at no cost to the seniors.”
Last week, Lowry and her staff, along with a team of volunteers from Solaris Hospice, filled food boxes with all the ingredients for the Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers delivered the boxes to 100 Teller County senior citizens.
“We know which seniors are really struggling,” Lowry said.
Lowry and her staff do regular wellness calls to their senior clients. That could just mean having a conversation.
The organization is among the beneficiaries of the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade Dec. 4, the theme of which this year is “Season’s Readings.”
“This whole idea of the coalition’s starting a new chapter is a little bit tied into the theme of the parade,” Lowry said. “You’ll see that on our float.”
The coalition is scheduled to move to 11115 W. U.S. 24 in Divide at the beginning of January.