The Teller Senior Coalition relocated to Divide in January. This location is more centrally located in Teller County which benefits seniors who need to come into our office for assistance. Our focus remains on ensuring older adults (age 60 and over) live with independence and dignity and stay in their homes as long as possible.
In 2021, we provided services to 1,133 seniors/residents, and will exceed that number in 2022. Our goal is to provide significant help to older adults in Teller County as they age. We make life easier for seniors with the services and guidance we provide.
We also are a member of the Golden Bridge Network, a group of organizations in Teller County that work together to ensure older adults have the highest level of support and access to all available resources. The Golden Bridge Network works together to improve the quality of life of older adults in Teller County.
TSC transports eligible residents of Teller County, Western El Paso County and Eastern Park County to medical appointments, for grocery shopping and for other essential needs. TSC has nine vehicles, and four of them can transport those in wheelchairs. We currently provide transportation to 40 older adults in wheelchairs, who might be homebound without our services.
TSC operates a Public Shuttle Bus on Wednesdays within Woodland Park and down to Green Mountain Falls. Residents can shop in Woodland Park, eat lunch in Green Mountain Falls and then get to their bank or complete other errands. This shuttle connects to a bus from Cripple Creek/Victor through Cripple Creek Transit. There is currently no cost to ride the Public Shuttle.
We provide respite support for caregivers who are struggling with the day-to-day challenges of caring for their loved ones. For seniors no longer able to clean their homes we provide homemaking services, to keep their home clean and healthy. To keep older adults safe in their homes we provide safety repairs such as installing grab bars in the bathroom. For seniors who are homebound, we provide either frozen or shelf stable meals to ensure they have sufficient nutrition.
Our case managers meet with clients to assess their needs and make recommendations for individualized support from TSC or other agencies. They also reach out to our older adult clients to check on them through our reassurance calling program. Many seniors in Teller County live alone without family nearby so our communication with them is important to their physical and mental well-being. We serve as their advocate, ensuring their needs are being met. We want them to remain an important part of this beautiful mountain community that we all love.
TSC recently added several new programs: Support for heating costs for our older adult clients; and senior food boxes for low-income seniors. We also created our Neighbors Helping Seniors volunteer program that assists older adults with snow removal, yard work and minor home repairs.
We thank all of our volunteers, board members and financial supporters who help us successfully serve the senior population of the Pikes Peak Region.
The older adult population of Teller County is increasing, placing higher demand on the agencies who support seniors like TSC and the other members of the Golden Bridge Network. Working together we know we can meet the challenges of this growing population and support our seniors’ goal of aging in place.
Kathering F. Lowry is the executive director of the Teller Senior Coalition.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com, or call 719-687-3000.