The Teller Senior Coalition is an essential business that has remained open to serve seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition is also a member of the Golden Bridge Network, a group of noprofits in Teller County that work together to ensure seniors have the highest level of support and access to all available resources. We believe all seniors should be able to live with independence and dignity.
TSC has been serving seniors since 1996 and currently supports more than 800 seniors in the Teller County region. We strive to be the first place seniors (people aged 60 or older) come to when they need assistance.
We are open to transport residents of Teller County and western El Paso County to medical appointments and for other essential needs. The coalition provides respite for caregivers, homemaker services for seniors no longer able to clean their home, and safety-related handyman repairs such as installing grab bars. TSC’s case managers meet with clients to assess their needs and make recommendations for individualized support from TSC or other agencies.
Our focus during the COVID-19 crisis has been ensuring seniors have sufficient food, toiletries and food for their pets. We have delivered bags containing food and toiletries to more than 130 residents since March and increased the number of seniors receiving home delivered meals, our frozen or shelf stable meals for homebound clients.
Knowing that most of our seniors had been living on canned or frozen food for several months, in May TSC began delivering hot lunches from local restaurants to give seniors a special treat, plus support local restaurants.
Knowing that many seniors live alone without nearby relatives, we have been calling seniors to check on them and see what they need and make sure they know they are an important part of our community.
The senior population of Teller County is increasing, placing higher demand on the agencies who support seniors, like TSC and the other members of the Golden Bridge Network. Working together we know we can meet the challenges of this growing population and support our seniors’ goal of aging in place.
Even during these uncertain times, one certainty is the Golden Bridge Network’s commitment to our senior community.
Kathy Lowry is the executive director of the Teller Senior Coalition. She served on the TSC Board since 2014 and then joined the staff as the office manager before being appointed executive director.
The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page, email info.goldenbridgenetwork@gmail.com or call 719-687-3330.