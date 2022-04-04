Praised for her knowledge and insight, Sheryl Decker showed mixed emotions during her farewell party March 30 at McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub in Divide. Two days later, on April 1, Decker officially resigned as the Teller County Administrator, a position she held for 14 years.
Oh, she did make a joke about “April Fool’s,” but Decker is indeed retiring after 26 years with the county.
A private room in the restaurant was packed with county employees and friends, along with her husband, Doug, and daughter, Sheridan. There were tears, laughter and hugs.
“This woman has incredible knowledge of everything that goes on in Teller County, the employees and the overall mission of every department,” said Paul Hurcomb, the county attorney.
Before her promotion to the chief position, Decker served for 12 years as the assistant to Greg Winkler. “You were a great hire, and the success that you have had after me is phenomenal,” Winkler said.
Amid all the praise and “atta girls” was the portrait of a leader who inspired others to do their best while building workplace relationships.
There were many inside jokes throughout the ceremony — with employees enjoying the memories, some more pleasurable than others, at least to gauge the tone of the laughter.
Each speaker contributed to the qualities of Decker’s leadership. When the commissioners terminated the employment of the executive director of Public Health & Environment in 2021, Decker convinced the former director, Martha Hubbard, to come back and steer the department though COVID-19.
After more than a year, Hubbard, with Decker’s approval, turned over the leadership role to Michelle Wolff. “I want to thank you both,” Wolff said. “You saw something in me that I didn’t see.”
No matter what, Decker guided her staff through the good times as well as the inevitable trials. “Sheryl has been there for our agency; she supported us when we had no money,” said Kim Mauthe, executive director of Teller County Department of Human Services. “I will miss her!”
Mark Platten, Teller County extension director for Colorado State University, echoed Mauthe. “You always had my back and I appreciate that,” he said.
While Decker is viewed by many as irreplaceable, County Commissioner Dan Williams pointed to another of Decker’s characteristics. “The definition of a good leader is to teach others to take your place,” he said.
Along with her effective leadership, Decker has that intrinsic quality not granted to every leader. “My mom has always taught me to be powerful and have confidence,” said her daughter, Sheridan. “But she has also taught me to have compassion for others. And you guys mean so much to her. You are part of my family, obviously.”
From the crowd, Hubbard spoke up. “I gave your mom her baby shower,” she said.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell pointed to Decker’s spirit, her moral compass as well as her ability to enjoy life. Subsequently, the commissioners gave her a new golf bag as a sendoff gift.
Until a replacement is named, Lindsey Chapman, the county’s director of human resources, will serve as interim administrator.