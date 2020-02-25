Sitting in a coffee shop with two of her three children, Vanessa Collinge shares the story of how Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Teller County helped the family overcome struggle and a sense of defeat.
“When Ayden was 14 he was having issues at school, not really making the grade,” she said. “We needed something to motivate him.”
Now connected with the partnership’s WRAP — High Fidelity Wraparound program, Collinge is emotional while talking about Emily Stewart and Kate Rix, family advocate and coach, respectively.
“They turned his life around because of the encouragement they gave him,” she said. “They always followed through on anything they promised him.”
Stewart’s role as an advocate is all-encompassing. “Emily really took the time to get to know Ayden, what makes him tick,” Collinge said. “She wasn’t just there for Ayden, but for us as a family.”
Collinge said there were a couple of times Ayden got caught vaping at school. As a result, Ayden, accompanied by Stewart, attended and graduated from an addiction support group for adolescents.
When Ayden finished the program, Stewart and Rix threw a pizza party for him in Memorial Park, in addition to providing the family with tickets to Elitch Gardens Thema and Water Park in Denver.
With the partnership’s intervention via WRAP and a transition to a small private school in Colorado Springs, Ayden Collinge, now 16, is on a new pathway.
“Honestly, between Wraparound and Pikes Peak Academy, Ayden is a different kid,” Collinge said. “Every kid learns differently; you can’t expect out-of-the-box kids to fit inside the box.”
Community Partnership is the facilitator for WRAP as the result of a memorandum of understanding with Teller County.
A yearlong program, WRAP is for youths who are struggling. “It’s an individualized program and our goal is to focus on strengths,” said Amy Griggs, program manager for the nonprofit organization.
Each student, up to 12 a year, is supported by relatives and friends. Ayden’s team included his grandfather, his youth pastor, a friend, and his family.
“The team included people who love him and want to see him succeed,” Collinge said. “In the group, we had to go around and name three positives that happened in the last month.”
Throughout the year, the students’ goals may change. “If they need to make new goals, they do it,” Griggs said. “Obviously, Emily is doing a super job.”
For the Collinge family — Vanessa and her husband, Jacob, and their three children — discovering the nonprofit organization in 2012 has been life-changing.
Along with helping the teenager, the partnership intervened in the life of Ayden’s sister.
“My daughter Rozlyn is a micro-premie who was under two pounds when she was born,” Collinge said. “She had developmental delays and needed help with fine motor skills and speech.”
Through the partnership’s Parents as Teachers program, the little girl learned to adapt and thrive. “We played with stickers and did other projects that helped improve her motor skills,” Collinge said. “It was almost like a parental education program.”
As an additional tool to help her daughter, Collinge took part in the partnership’s First Five Years program which focuses on the development stages from birth to five years.
Today, Rozlyn is a third-grader at Columbine Elementary School and her sister, Lilly, 14 attends Woodland Park Middle School.
Collinge shows her gratitude by serving on the organization’s parent advisory committee.
“There are a lot of programs out there that are for low-income families; we are not low income and don’t qualify for a lot of those programs so we were kind of overwhelmed,” Collinge said. “Community Partnership is not income-based so we could still get the help we needed.”