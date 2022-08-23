The Teller County Narcotics Team, in coordination with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and patrol deputies, executed three search warrants and made eight arrests in Florissant between Aug. 16 and 23.
In a heads-up report to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, Sheriff Jason Mikesell listed the seized items, 167 fentanyl pills, 3 grams of methamphetamines, and 30 pounds of black- market marijuana. He said the drugs were intended for distribution with a combined street value in excess of $30,000.
In addition, the team recovered 500 shotguns, a short-barreled rifle, prescription drugs, along with items intended for packaging, distribution and use of illegal substances.
“We found morphine and a lot of different street drugs,” Mikesell said, adding that the team also recovered two trailers, a motorcycle and a pickup truck. “A lot of it comes from burglaries. We believe the suspects were trying to sell the fentanyl in Teller County.
“We had a lot of good information about things that were happening in the county."
The illegal pills found by the narcotics team are like those that are increasingly found in cities across the nation, Mikesell said later Tuesday. “These items are from all over Colorado but if you are organized crime group and have decided to bring fentanyl to Teller County, we are going to find and arrest you,” he said.
While 167 pills might seem insignificant, he said, there are risks to each pill. “Those are a lot of potential deaths,” he said. “We don’t carry enough Narcan to deal with that.”
The Teller Narcotics Team is working in conjunction with the Woodland Park and Cripple Creek police departments and other law-enforcement organizations. “I think by working together, we’ll have more search warrants and a higher impact on crime in this county,” Mikesell said.
The suspects arrested during the execution of the warrants at 76 Highland Meadows Drive, 201 Forest Glen Trail, and 562 Elkhorn Road, all in Florissant, were:
- John Matthew O’Leary, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, theft of $20,000 - $100,000, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.
- Sean Hunter, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for an existing El Paso County warrant.
- Michael Wright, for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and for an existing Teller County warrant.
- Kyle Winsea, arrested for failing to comply with a domestic violence warrant from El Paso County.
- Aaron Burg, arrested for warrants from El Paso County and Alaska.
- Sean Alan Ragan-Levesque, arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree criminal trespass, and theft of $300 - $700.
- Amy Jean Pearson, arrested for a warrant from El Paso County.
- Amanda Smith Tipling, arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and third-degree assault.
This is a developing story and will be updated.