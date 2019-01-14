Colorado State Historical Fund awarded $35,324 grant to Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition (T.H.E. Coalition) for the continued rehabilitation and renovation of the Midland Depot in Divide.
The grant, including matching funds, pay for the creation of construction documents which will guide renovation efforts for the depot in the future.
T.H.E. Coalition credits the assistance of consultant Charise Boomsma, of The Preservation Studio in Colorado Springs for the award. “We’ve not had much luck in the past two years receiving grants from SHF,” said Dave Martinek, Chair of T.H.E. Coalition. “But with The Preservation Studio’s help, we are now poised to restart our renovation efforts by drawing up the blueprints and project budget for the actual interior renovation of the depot, based on the planning we’ve done in 2015-1017. Our excitement has returned!”
Martinek expressed grateful appreciation to Midland Days at Divide, Inc., owners of the Midland Depot in Divide, for their continued support of the project.
For more information regarding the grant or T.H.E. Coalition’s depot renovation plans, contact David Martinek at 213-9335.
The Teller Historic & Environmental Coalition is a nonprofit founded in 2000, whose mission is “to facilitate preservation of the historic, cultural, environmental and scenic resources in and around Teller County, and to broaden public understanding regarding the significance of those resources.”