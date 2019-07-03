Building community one note at a time is how members of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony work. There are 5,000 hours of collective volunteer service via live performances, which are free to the community. I’m a part of this multigenerational, non-audition, come-one-come-all group that seeks to attract performers and music lovers. Our goal is to keep quality concert band literature and performances alive, which we’ve been doing for 25 years. Interested musicians can contact our director, Craig Harms, at 687-2210.
Thursday is our July 4th concert and flag raising ceremony at Memorial Park, at noon. We begin playing at 11:20 a.m. This is an annual tradition in Woodland Park, like the Christmas Tree Lighting, which always follows the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade on the first Saturday of December at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. There are theme-based concerts at various times throughout the year, and these concerts are always well attended, free, and open to the public. In addition, our small ensembles (the Mountain Brass, Clarion Winds, and High AltiTooters) perform for churches and civic organizations throughout the community, including the Woodland Park Library, the Holiday Home Tour, Lights of Love and Help the Needy. Our members give to the community of their time and talents, but we also benefit from the opportunity to make life-long learning a reality.
Our motto, “a family of people performing music of the people, building community one note at a time,” really says it all. We embrace the opportunity to provide a magnet for budding musicians, audience members, performers and donors, who will sustain and enhance our organization into the future. If you’ve attended our concerts, you have witnessed firsthand our genuine closeness and connection. We are a family! And, our concerts aren’t just concerts; we often add video to enhance our music visually, costume contests to involve our more outgoing audience members, a pre-concert time of fellowship, and displays for learning enhancement. It’s an event you’re invited to participate in – come hear us Thursday.
Judy Laux retired from the faculty of the Economic Department at Colorado College. She is part of the chorus and handbell choir at Mountain View Methodist Church. She plays clarinet for the Woodland Park Wind Symphony and is married to former Woodland Park Middle School band director Bryan Critchlow.