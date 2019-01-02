Teller Gives Back: Nonprofit leaders share the secret of helping their communities
This year we’ll explore how nonprofits network and give back in Teller County. Readers have the advantage because we learn about something we can all do to increase our impact in the community. It’s what we’ll hear from the nonprofits, whose survival depends on their effectiveness. We know our professional relationships grow when we network and give back in meaningful ways, which is the secret. A meaningful return develops relationships and grows market share. Let’s face it; individuals and businesses are always healthier when they create a positive impact for those around them.
A different nonprofit leader will author this column each month. The goal for us is to be inspired in our work and encouraged to expand the way we reach out to others in the community. A nonprofit leader is entrusted with a difficult task of supporting a nonprofit’s mission. They have to think outside the box and be creative with their efforts because they are often working with a small discretionary fund.
There’s a special place in my heart for the nonprofit sector in Teller County. My business began development here in 1998. I was a member of the Divide Park Board at the time. This was the start of nine years of discovery for establishing fundraising programs, which were then implemented through my business of SOAR. Twenty-five organizations improved their relations during the discovery phase. Everyone achieved their level of individual success, and more than half of the organizations doubled their fundraising programs. An example for one success was an organization increasing the dollars they raised from $23,000 to $52,500 within four months. They raised $106,000 the next year. They went from the red and into the black on their bottom line.
Activities, which were discovered to grow market share, were written into the book “SOAR with Network Fundraising” in 2017. The steps, proven to increase fundraising 126 percent within four months, became available on Amazon.
“SOAR” is an acronym for the way you develop and manage relationships. Network fundraising is the system for growing market share and ultimately raising money. I consult with nonprofits as they implement fundraising plans in different communities around the country. Trainings are offered at conferences and workshops on a variety of topics. Most recently I’ve been asked to present a training called “Donor Inclusion to Enhance the Endgame” for Colorado Nonprofits’ roundtable.
Please join us for a monthly gathering of Teller County nonprofit leaders, with the goal to enhance collaboration. The next meeting is Monday, and you can find more details at tellerevents.com. This page is where nonprofit leaders add events on Facebook. Check it out and join the fun!
Gayle Gross is the Founder and CEO of SOAR with Network Fundraising. She helps nonprofits through services at soarwithnetworkfundraising.org. Contact Gayle with questions and feedback at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com.