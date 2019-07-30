By Gayle Gross
This column brings to light how nonprofits give back in the community because let’s face it; they are not the usual suspects yelling from the rooftops about the work they do. There’s even more to yell about now as 25 nonprofits in Teller County have partnered to form the Nonprofit Cooperative.
People have asked what this group is all about. “What’s the mission?” It’s an effort to alleviate the common problems nonprofits have in smaller communities.
There’s a hotbed of frustration when the majority of groups have the same financial needs in a community where there are fewer than 30,000 people. Donor fatigue sets in as requests arrive from all directions. Sometimes it’s amazing how businesses are able to keep their doors open when so many deserving nonprofits ask for items to auction off or give as door prizes during a fundraising event. This presents a real challenge for all involved as a level of competition develops. A business certainly doesn’t want to say no but sometimes it’s difficult to always say yes.
Teller County nonprofits gathered last October to discuss forming an alliance. This led to additional get-togethers for trainings and discussions on how to share resources. Now, meetings are held at least once a month and the group continues to grow in number and effort. Activities are promoted through Tellerevents.com, a Facebook page. Each organization pays $36/year to cover the cost for meeting copies and refreshments. Organizations have an opportunity to earn their money back when they step up to become the trainer for a relevant topic.
Those in the Co-Op agree to develop strategic plans, attend monthly trainings and to participate in social activities for the group. Now, resource lists and collaborative activities have begun and this is good for all.
Did I know the potential of the Nonprofit Cooperative at the first meeting? Let’s just say I know the power in numbers; 45% of people invited attended the initial meeting so it was obvious there was a need. The upcoming meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Call 233-9902 for more information.
My time is donated for the coordination of the Nonprofit Cooperative because I was called to serve this way. The Co-Op is now expanding to include collaborative fundraising, which is when five nonprofits partner to provide a valuable program to the community. For example: An international speaker and social media expert, Kevin Knebl, has partnered with me for a full day of social media training in Woodland Park this coming January. The activity “gives back” a service to anyone who participates in one or all of the day’s activities while raising money for the nonprofits associated. It’s another way of giving back in a meaningful way.
Gayle Gross owns a number of businesses and donates time to coordinating the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County through SOAR. She’s known for discovering creative ways to raise money for nonprofits and for working with people around the world on manuscript development in virtual 10 Day Book Clubs. Learn more about SOAR at: SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org
To be part of the monthly Teller Gives Back column, contact Gayle at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com or 233-9902.