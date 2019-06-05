Did you know there’s a group in town that sends every fourth grader in the area to see a Colorado Springs Philharmonic show at the Pikes Peak Center? The Ute Pass Symphony Guild, of which I am proud to be a member, provides this opportunity for students. It is a regular field trip we fund, which takes many volunteers to make it happen. I’m the publicity chair for the Guild and have been a member for four years. Since 1979, we have also raised funds to bring the Colorado Springs Philharmonic to Woodland Park for a concert on July 5.
The benefits of music are plenty. According to the Pfizer Medical Team, music improves memory, reduces stress, lessens anxiety, eases pain, helps people with autism, and provides general comfort. According to another study, people who dined in low-lit restaurants where soft music played ate 18 percent less food. Don’t worry, we’ll keep the tempo upbeat at the July 5 concert at the middle school this summer so you won’t skip the food tent or forget to eat the snacks in your cooler, but you get the idea.
We’ve given back for 40 years because doing so strengthens our community. Thousands attend the annual Symphony Above the Clouds event and many bring their picnic baskets to share with family and friends. It’s how we all grow together, as a community, by creating opportunities to engage with each other in healthy ways. We hope there will be young musicians in the audience who are motivated to strive for the opportunity to be on stage. The concerts provide building blocks for a young musician’s future development.
Each year we recognize a member of the community by inviting them to be our guest conductor for one selection. This is a way of showing appreciation to those who support the missions of the Guild. We also honor groups by asking them to serve as bell ringers during the traditional “1812 Overture.” And you don’t need to be a trained musician for either of these opportunities!
The activities we organize depend on those in our community, not only for their attendance, but also for financial support. Everyone who gives $25 or more is acknowledged in our Symphony Above the Clouds program, which the Pikes Peak Courier creates and provides each year. Many businesses take advantage of our banner and tent program, which promotes those who donate $500 or more. A business has the opportunity to set up a tent and market their services where thousands of people congregate on July 5.
The value in people from all walks of life coming together for an evening of music set against the backdrop of Pikes Peak is priceless. Consider it music to your ears and good for your health!
Kellie Case is a fourth-generation Colorado native. Her family began homesteading Centennial Ranch in 1879. She is a member of the Woodland Park City Council, owns Case Consulting, LLC, has a stepdaughter and is a Realtor with Keller Williams Clients’ Choice Realty. With questions and feedback on the monthly Teller Gives Back column, contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com.