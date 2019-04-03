Teller Gives Back: Friends protect our Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
As a member of The Friends of the Florissant Fossil Beds, Inc., I aid in the protection of an amazing fossil site, which is literally in the backyard of Teller County. It is our community’s natural treasure. Our Friends’ group has more than 100 volunteers who give back in various ways. We raise money, organize educational programs and provide maintenance on nearly 15 miles of hiking trails. We support summer interns involved in the cataloging, researching and preserving of nearly 1,800 different species represented in our fossil record. The Friends’ group funds the Junior Ranger Program, which is free to children of all ages. By completing fun and interesting activities, children earn a free Junior Ranger Badge. Programs like this help to educate visitors about the science of our fossils and the history of the homesteaders that settled this fossil-rich land.
Visitors to the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument are amazed to learn that an extinct species of sequoia once grew here. They see giant petrified tree stumps still standing where the trees became buried in a volcanic mudflow. They also see exhibits of fossils, which were preserved in shale deposited in an ancient lake about 34 million years ago.
Friends’ support reaches beyond the monument as we partner with organizations for community and military outreach programs and provide transportation for educational field trips. We also have a sister park in Sexi, Peru, where our park paleontologist assists in efforts to preserve the El Bosque Petrificado Piedra Chamana Petrified Forest.
Members receive a gift as a token of appreciation when they join the group. They also receive a subscription to our digital newsletter, email updates on park activities, invitations to Friends-only events, and discounts on our educational programs. A Friend gets the benefit of attending activities at the monument by special invitation.
This year we celebrate the monument’s 50th anniversary. Activities are always posted at fossilbeds.org, so keep a close eye on the calendar this summer as the anniversary draws near!
We all make observations about the world around us and look for ways to get involved and make this world a better place. By giving back, people foster and develop that feeling of togetherness. I love being a part of the geohistory efforts at Florissant. I find peace, fulfillment and a sense of belonging there that soothes my soul. I have met wonderful people and have learned so much by supporting the monument. I get as much — if not more — than I give. I encourage you to try it out!
Robyn Proper is the newly elected president of the Friends of the Florissant Fossil Beds, where she has served on the board for eight years. She is a New Orleans native who moved to Colorado with her family after Hurricane Katrina. Robyn has 27 years of teaching experience and has worked for four summers providing interpretive programs at the monument. With questions and feedback on the monthly Teller Gives Back column, contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com.