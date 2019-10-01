Mountain Top Cycling Club promotes cycling as a healthy, fun activity for the whole family. We invite people to become members by offering two categories: individual and family memberships. People who join receive newsletters with important cycling information; they get discounts, enjoy camaraderie, and learn about supporting cycling advocacy. We meet quarterly on the first Tuesday of the month, giving local restaurants extra business from 7-8 p.m. We typically have a guest speaker and offer a few door prizes. Check out our website for times and locations: mountaintopcyclingclub.com
We give back to the community whenever we can. Sometimes we donate bikes, when they are donated to the club. We host the “Ride of Silence” and the annual “Bike the Night.” These events encourage families to get out of the house and on their bikes. We also offer “share the road” safety talks for cyclists and motorists. These group activities help everyone understand the benefits of cycling and to do it in a safe way.
Some communities around the world use bikes as their main form of transportation. Just think of the potential if we adopt the idea of using a bike whenever it’s possible. Cycling creates less traffic on our roads and less pollution in our air. Our club takes keeping our environment clean to the next level. There’s a two-mile section of Adopt-A-Highway on Highway 67 before Deckers, which we maintain.
We invite businesses to speak at our club meetings to provide opportunities for cross-promotion. Our members have supported the high school mountain bike teams in Cripple Creek and Woodland Park to reestablish a local group and keep cycling active in Teller County. We support other nonprofits by offering them a donation when they volunteer to help at our events. Interested nonprofits take ownership of a rest stop and in return receive a cash donation. This summer we gave five nonprofits $300 apiece for their help.
Sponsors for the club get recognition on our website. We have sponsorship boards at each of our events that display sponsors’ logos. “The Century Experience Ride” we do each year brings people in from outside the community and sometimes from outside the country. The century riders’ cycling jerseys and event T-shirts also display sponsors’ logos.
Mountain Top Cycling Club believes in cycling for health, recreation and sport. Diabetes and obesity are rapidly growing issues in our society and technology has a tendency to take time away from being outside, enjoying nature, and moving our bodies. Our club promotes a healthier lifestyle for everyone. Cycling is something people can do for the rest of their lives. We invite you to get your wheels in motion and join us!
Any Teller County nonprofit interested in being part of this column in 2020 can send an email to Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com or call 719-233-9902.
Deborah Maresca is the founder of the Mountain Top Cycling Club. Before moving to Colorado she rode the MS150 Houston to Austin for ten years. This is a 185-mile two-day ride supporting Multiple Sclerosis. She was also on the steering committee for the Continental Airlines Continental Classic before beginning MTCC’s events in Teller County.