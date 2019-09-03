There’s a brochure inserted into this paper put together by the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County outlining activities between now and the end of the year. Please, save and pass along. Anyone who prefers a digital copy may email iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com to have one sent to them.
We are blessed to have a community of nonprofits that spend their time looking out for us. Can you imagine the child in a classroom who doesn’t have the ability to learn about science or math in a way that speaks to them? People learn differently and The Messy Science Institute has provided a different way. They offer the potential to spark an interest through hands-on activities.
The Messy Science Institute has done their part to educate our children on science and math at no cost to parents. Imagine 1,200 kids taking part in hands-on experiments last year, including snacks, and take-home activities. The Institute has provided a wonderful benefit to Teller and Park County communities, specifically Columbine Elementary, Woodland Park Middle School, Summit Elementary, Guffey Community Charter School, and Pack 20 Cub Scouts with Messy Science classes, before- and after-school math clubs, and science experiments.
Director Brooke Greene says, “For me the community is not just my kids’ class, but all the kids in the area. Every kid deserves to laugh while making a mess. We have been thrilled to offer classes where cost and extra driving are not barriers to families whose kids have an interest in the sciences. Volunteers are always welcome to be a part of the messy community — from reading a book, to performing the experiments beside the kids, or managing the flow of food coloring/glitter, and even running their own classes.”
Let’s face it, things get altered based on the variables presented. This is true for me, and for you, in our everyday walk through life. Like us, The Messy Science Institute and Greene are no exception as transition moves into their sphere of influence. She mentioned to me about a month ago she’d be moving to Australia before the end of the year. She wanted me to have all of the facts before a decision was made about her contribution to this article.
History has already been written in Teller and Park counties for The Messy Science Institute because their activities have inspired our children. Albert Einstein once said, “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.” Messy Science Institute’s contributions cannot be dismissed because they’ve inspired our children and who knows where this thinking may lead in the future. “Teller Gives Back” recognizes the efforts of those who serve. Thank you, The Messy Science Institute.
To be part of the “Teller Gives Back” column, connect with Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com or call 233-9902.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org.