Teller Gives Back: Acting brings good vibes at The Butte Theater in Cripple Creek
My, how we have we grown! We have always given back with exciting performances at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek. What you may not know is that we also give back through our community and education programs as well.
We offer free movie nights, a pretty stellar Cripple Creek talent show, a growing community theater program, and touring acts like comedy shows and radio theater. These shows are focused on growing community and offering a space for locals to participate.
While our professional theater increases arts’ tourism in the area, our community program gives back to locals. Our Tickets for Kids program lets students enjoy our professional and historical melodrama for free! Four hundred area students enjoyed this opportunity in 2018. In 2019, we’ll grow this program to accommodate 500 students! And, our Butte Jr. Players program allows students to learn and engage in the backstage elements of the theater.
The Butte Theater Foundation is faithful to the mission of enhancing theater and the arts in Teller County. And the Butte is not so small! Our professional season boasts seven shows, 165 performances and sells 17,000 tickets a year, thanks to the fantastic work of our in-house production company, Mountain Rep.
Theater has an important place in the history of Cripple Creek. The Butte Opera House opened in 1896 and was renovated in 1999 into the theater we love today. The classic melodrama has been performed in Cripple Creek for 71 years.
Our sponsorship program pairs with our professional theater schedule. Sponsors get marketing exposure through our show programs, lobby presentations and a personal “thank you” from an actor onstage before the show.
“Friends of The Butte” is our new donor program. “Friends” get free drinks and a special “thank you” in programs, and we’re working on setting up early ticket buying opportunities. Our professional shows sell out fast!
The advice I offer for getting more out of marketing for yourself, your services and your mission is — to participate! In whatever way is best for you. Show up, give money, volunteer, share a post on Facebook; these are all important elements to facilitating our community vibes! Take the time to learn about your local businesses and nonprofits and then tell all of your friends about the great work that is being done. And next time you are in a local spot, introduce yourself. Only by working together and supporting each other can we continue to grow the amazing aspects of Teller County.
Tellerevents.com is a great place to see our show schedule and then share with your friends on Facebook. You can also visit us at buttetheaterfoundation.org.
Emily Andrews is Executive Director of The Butte Theater in Cripple Creek. She also runs her production company, Bub Comedy, which has produced more than 200 shows and three annual comedy festivals. With questions and feedback on the monthly Teller Gives Back column, contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com.