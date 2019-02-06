Teller Gives Back: A healthy community thrives in every way
Woodland Park Farmers’ Market gives back to Teller County by providing a gathering place and a great way to find fresh food. The market is a weekly summer party for the community with something different every time; it’s a place to bring the kids and dogs and meet friends for coffee or lemonade or eat lunch and listen to live music. The summer market has been a friendly tradition in Woodland Park since 1991. The indoor Winter Market was added in 2011.
One free day is offered to local nonprofit or community groups. There’s a Young Entrepreneurs Program for vendors age 18 and under. With discounted fees, they can gain experience in all market practices, including sales tax calculation. The Market Co-op is where gardeners can bring their plants and veggies to sell. Discounts apply for farmers and growers, and for Seriously Senior vendors (age 80 and older).
A Merchant At Market space was introduced to give our local business neighbors space for one day in summer season to advertise any (legal) way they like. It may be the most cost-effective marketing available in town, with customer counts averaging over 5,000/day in peak season.
Internships are open to local folk of high school age, or older, through Ogallala Commons, an eight-state organization dedicated to developing education and leadership skills.
Starting in 2018, the market joined with The Longer Table and the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek to collect surplus market food for distribution. SNAP cards (food stamps) are welcomed, and the Double Up Colorado grant doubles SNAP dollars up to $20.
The market offers plenty of health benefits. You’ll walk around a lovely, wheelchair-friendly park on Fridays from June through September, and at least 60 percent of the vendors have items related to agriculture, garden or food. We strongly encourage organic and pesticide-free growing techniques.
Our special programs for Interns, Music, Young Entrepreneurs, Community Benefit, and Seriously Senior are partly funded through donations and sponsorships. A premium sponsor for 2018 was United Country Timberline Realty in Divide. Their generous support provided funding for the market’s first apprentice. Besides acknowledgment on social media sites, their name and logo were displayed on a banner hoisted at the market, and they received market space every two weeks. The market gives back at all levels of sponsorship. Contact us to learn more, info@wpfarmersmarket.com.
Providing a happy event is paramount for community spirit. Long before the Middle Ages, the marketplace was where all came together to work, play, sing, eat and catch up with friends. Volunteers have fun running the market. Vendors, staff and visitors are diverse, but they have one critical thing in common: they all really enjoy sharing the market experience!
Judy Crummett is Market Manager and a founding member of TCFMA and the Woodland Park Farmers’ Market. Crummett organized the first International Food Fair while living in Saudi Arabia and was invited to write for “Farmers Markets Today,” a national magazine on starting a winter market. With questions and feedback on the monthly Teller Gives Back column, contact Gayle Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.com.