Teller County deputies on Sept. 15 arrested two people in connection with an illegal marijuana distribution operation in Florissant after responding to a welfare check call.
Deputies arrested Kevin Bennett, 29, and Makenzie Amundson, 30, and confiscated nearly 200 illegal marijuana plants, processed marijuana and cash after discovering the illegal operation, according to a release by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were originally responding to the nearby area on a welfare check, police said. While conducting the welfare check, deputies smelled marijuana in the area, apparently coming from a nearby address at 40 Turnabout Lane, the release states.
After they completed the original call, deputies made contact with Bennett and Amundson at the address on Turnabout Lane to perform a compliance inspection on the grow.
“During the contact, deputies observed enough evidence in plain view that indicated this was an illegal marijuana grow,” the release states.
Deputies served a search warrant and seized 197 growing plants, 3 pounds of processed marijuana and approximately $3,400 in cash.
“Evidence recovered at the scene is indicative of a black-market cultivation/distribution operation,” according to the release.
Both Bennett and Amundson have been charged with offenses relating to marijuana — a drug felony carrying a minimum 2-4 year sentence and a maximum sentence of 4-6 years, and distribution of marijuana — a drug felony carrying a minimum 8 year sentence and a maximum sentence of 32 years.
They were both booked at the Teller County jail on a $50,000 bond. As of press time, inmate records showed both Bennett and Amundson had been released.
This case remains under investigation.