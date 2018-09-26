Teller County deputies on Sept. 15 arrested two people in connection with an illegal marijuana distribution operation in Florissant after responding to a welfare check call.

Deputies arrested Kevin Bennett, 29, and Makenzie Amundson, 30, and confiscated nearly 200 illegal marijuana plants, processed marijuana and cash after discovering the illegal operation, according to a release by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were originally responding to the nearby area on a welfare check, police said. While conducting the welfare check, deputies smelled marijuana in the area, apparently coming from a nearby address at 40 Turnabout Lane, the release states.

After they completed the original call, deputies made contact with Bennett and Amundson at the address on Turnabout Lane to perform a compliance inspection on the grow.

“During the contact, deputies observed enough evidence in plain view that indicated this was an illegal marijuana grow,” the release states.

Deputies served a search warrant and seized 197 growing plants, 3 pounds of processed marijuana and approximately $3,400 in cash.

“Evidence recovered at the scene is indicative of a black-market cultivation/distribution operation,” according to the release.

Both Bennett and Amundson have been charged with offenses relating to marijuana — a drug felony carrying a minimum 2-4 year sentence and a maximum sentence of 4-6 years, and distribution of marijuana — a drug felony carrying a minimum 8 year sentence and a maximum sentence of 32 years.

They were both booked at the Teller County jail on a $50,000 bond. As of press time, inmate records showed both Bennett and Amundson had been released.

This case remains under investigation.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Breeanna Jent is the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers. She has lived in Colorado Springs for three years and enjoys reading, spending time with her family and dog, and exploring Colorado.

Load comments