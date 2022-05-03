Praised for her ability to adapt, pivot and get things done, Lindsey Chapman is gradually winding down a 35-year career with Teller County. Honored with flowers, a plaque and a reception at the commissioners’ meeting April 28, Chapman appeared humbled at times.
“It’s a wonderful place to work. You get out of it what you put into it,” Chapman said. “This is a family and I just love being part of it.”
Before the county hired Ross Herzog to replace Sheryl Decker, who retired last month, as the county administrator, Chapman filled in as the interim administrator.
In that short time, she steered the county through two wildfires, a vacancy in the Office of Emergency Management after the arrest of the director, and the retirement of Dee Bordage, finance specialist for the human resources.
With her temporary role as the interim administrator, Chapman continued to do her job as the Human Resources supervisor/risk management specialist. For that, the commissioners lauded her for doing double and triple duty.
To highlight her role in the uncertain times, commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams gave her a plaque with a photo of a boat in turbulent waters. Inscribed on the plaque were the words: “Greatness is not where we are standing but in what direction we are moving. We must sail sometimes with the wind and sometimes against it but sail we must and not drive or lie at anchor.”