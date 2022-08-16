With the interruption of cell service for Verizon wireless customers in the Woodland Park area, officials in Teller County and Woodland Park are seeking answers.
The problem has been identified by Verizon as the transition between the company’s updating the network from 3G to 5G. In the meantime, 3G users are receiving intermittent reception, especially on weekends.
“I will tell you they did manipulations on those towers four times between the beginning of May and the end of July,” said Teller County Commission Chair Dan Williams, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Aug. 11. “They thought they had improved service, but I think the breakdown was, without being too critical of them, with quality control.”
Williams and Jay Teague, the county’s director of the Office of Emergency Management, met this month with Verizon Director of State & Local Government Affairs Elijah “Eli” Veenendaal. “Because there’s a government component of public safety, we were able to go head and get them moving, made a few inquiries,” Williams said.
In response, Williams and Teague received a letter from Veenendaal. “In June and July of 2022, Verizon made several network modifications and site upgrades to improve coverage and increase capacity in and around Woodland Park,” he states.
The transition problem is compounded by the amount of traffic on the cell phone towers, Williams said.
“Verizon is working with the city to get a similar tower to the one we had after the fire (High Park) near (Woodland Park) city hall,” Williams said. “It might be noisy for the short term because we have a biker rally with up to 10,000 people taxing the system because everybody has a cell phone.”
The Salute to American Veterans Rally is in conjunction this weekend with the arrival of the traveling Vietnam Veterans memorial wall.
Last month, a spokesperson for Verizon said the transition is supposed to be completed by December. In his letter, Veenendaal agreed to remain in close coordination with the commissioners and Teague.