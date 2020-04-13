A collaboration of women who sew and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the mask project unites a small army of COVID-19 disease-fighters with fabric, thread, sheets and, if lucky, elastic.
“It’s therapy for a lot of us,” said Jane Scanlon.
For Scanlon, coordinator of Sisters Helping Sisters, a women’s outreach ministry based at church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls, the project was a natural.
Rather than sewing washable sanitary products for women around the globe, the women switched focus to masks for the sheriff’s initiative led by Deputy Renee Bunting.
The project is funded by the Office of Emergency Management under the direction of Don Angell, along with donations from citizens as well as Joann’s Fabric Store in Colorado Springs.
The women are dedicated to providing masks for senior citizens and caregivers in the county’s care facilities. “Other masks we’re giving to neighbors and friends,” Scanlon said.
As supplies run short and fabric stores close as a result of the stay-at-home mandate, Bonnie Sipp, one of the “Sisters,” is figuring out alternatives in the absence of elastic and hairbands.
But with the help of Google, Sipp learned that T-shirts could be fashioned into yarn as a substitute for elastic. Other innovations, learned on the fly, are pipe cleaners and plastic-coated plant wire, to use for the part that covers the nose and cheek.
“Bonnie is an incredible innovator in coming up with ways to make masks with limited supplies,” Scanlon said.
Along with the Sisters, friends and neighbors, members of Quilters above the Clouds are adding their skills to the project.
With the need so great for personal protective equipment, Linda Dewey and her friends escalated their contribution of masks to sewing medical gowns with retrofitted sheets.
The finished gowns will be delivered to Forest Ridge Senior Living. “This is all proactive; they don’t have COVID-19 case there, which is wonderful,” Dewey said.
Last week, the Woodland Park Goodwill donated all of the sheets in the store for Dewey’s project.
The women deliver the masks, materials and sheets to the Teller County jail in Divide where the commercial washer sanitizes the materials. “The thicker the weave of the fabric the more the sheets will contain any germs or droplet,” Dewey said.
The gowns can be a short-term substitute after a health-care provider leaves the room of a patient and discards the medical gown to be washed. “Even if Forest Ridge doesn’t need them now, they can keep them on hand,” Dewey said.
For information about drop-off of materials at the jail, call Bunting at the sheriff’s office at 719-687-9652.