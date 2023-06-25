A bill signed by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will not hinder Teller County's cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a statement released June 23 by the Teller County Commissioners.

“HB 23-1100 does not impact the 287(g) agreement, so the Sheriff’s Office intends to maintain this lawful program designed to enhance public safety by reducing the number of criminal non-citizen offenders released back into the community,” states the release.

House Bill 23-1100, which Polis signed on June 6, was aimed squarely at Teller County. Sheriff Jason Mikesell is the only Colorado law enforcement officer to enter into a 287(g) agreement with ICE to detain immigrant suspected of the violations.

The bill is intended to restrict the ability of local governments to enter into agreements with ICE regarding detention of immigrants suspected of civil immigration violations.

Hoping to intercede before Polis signed the bill, Teller County Commissioners sent the governor a veto-request letter. The governor denied the request.

Commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams, along with Sheriff Mikesell, released a statement.

“We are disappointed the Governor signed the bill but appreciate the time he took to consider our position,” states the release. In particular, the officials noted the governor’s letter to the state’s House of Representatives where he expressed longstanding opposition to any state law that prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, sometimes referred to as "sanctuary cities." And that he will ensure Colorado is not, nor should be, a sanctuary state.”

In the letter to the House, the Governor acknowledged that local governments “can still participate in coordinated law enforcement actions with federal law enforcement and, as the Colorado district court recently held, local governments can still collaborate with the federal government to enforce federal immigration law."

The statement includes an explanation of court actions: The district court case the Governor referenced is the case brought by the ACLU against Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell that sought to invalidate the Sheriff’s 287(g) Memorandum of Agreement with ICE.

The Teller County District court dismissed all the ACLU’s claims and ruled that Sheriff Mikesell has the legal authority to enter into the 287(g) agreement with ICE as a function of his statutory duty to keep and preserve the peace in Teller County.

The Teller County Sheriff’s officers who receive training, certification, and authorization from ICE to act as Designated Immigration Officers lawfully engage in specified immigration enforcement functions as de facto federal officers under ICE supervision.

“We appreciate the Governor’s statement that he will call on the General Assembly to address the financial impact on Teller County because of HB 23-1100 and look forward to working with the Governor on this,” the officials state in the release.

In his letter to the House, Gov. Polis expressed frustration with the immigration issue.

“Hopefully, the signing of this bill will be taken by the federal government as a manifestation of our frustration in Colorado with our broken immigration system and pushes the federal government to take responsibility,” the governor writes. “State and local governments simply cannot solve our nation’s immigration crisis.”