WOODLAND PARK • In his second monthly community engagement forum with residents, Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler introduced guest speaker Erika Omdahl, Teller County’s Victim Advocate program coordinator.
“You can probably tell she has a very infectious personality,” Deisler said. “She has a very large footprint in our building. She is extremely valuable to me.”
On the job for five years, Omdahl shows up when there is a victim of a crime. She is an advocate who offers emotional support as well. While the department provides an office in the police station for Omdahl, she is a county employee.
In Teller County, Omdahl has helped countless young victims of human trafficking, whether for labor or sex. “Many do not recognize that they are victims,” she said.
In 1992, the Colorado legislature passed the Victim Rights Act, which ensures that crime victims are treated with fairness and dignity. “Colorado was the 37th state to ensure victims’ rights,” she said.
Colorado established a victims’ assistance fund that covers expenses such as therapy and other treatments for victims, she said. “We are available 24/7,” Omdahl said, adding that her office receives calls for people caught in domestic-violence situations, in addition to homicides and potential suicides.
“It’s a challenge but I love it, love it, love it,” she said, speaking at Ute Pass Cultural Center July 12.
Recently, the department, under the new chief, has made public multiple arrests of men charged with sexual assault of minors. At the end of June, police arrested Kevin McAvoy, 33, for sexual assault on a 7-year-old girl.
“I wish the schools were more receptive at recognizing what is going on and would have assemblies to get this information out,” said Thom Seehafer, owner of Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park and founder of the nonprofit Colorado Phoenix Project. “The schools should be doing more. Kids don’t know what to do; they’re scared and don’t want to show fear, so they hold it in.”
The Woodland Park schools do have resource officers, Deisler said, adding that the police department does not have control over the schools.
“We have less-than-desirable people here and we want to let it be known that, if you come to victimize our city and our county and disrupt what we’re doing here, be prepared to face the consequences,” Deisler said.
The day after the chat, Woodland Park Police Detective Shannon Everhart arrested, for the second time, Samuel David Harris, 19, who faces charges including sexual assault on a child under the age of 13. He is being held in Teller County jail with no bond.
Deisler’s next community engagement forum will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave.