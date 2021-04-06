In a county known for a significant number of residents who served in America’s wars and settled down, Veterans Service Officer Cindy Meyer is a resource for information.
And when it comes to figuring out the maze of paperwork for veterans to receive benefits, she is a detective armed with a computer.
Meyer served eight years with the U.S. Air Force, is a charter member and adjutant of the American Legion Post 1980, and serves as secretary/treasurer of the auxiliary.
She is the first VSO to be employed by Teller County on a full-time basis. Her predecessor, Mike Bartol, was a part-time employee in the position.
“I am so grateful and proud of our county commissioners for recognizing that Teller County needed to have a full-time veterans service officer,” Meyer said.
Hired in October, Meyer handles up to 225 calls and schedules 45 appointments a month at the office in Tamarac Business Park. “The veterans are so wonderful, so kind and patient,” she said. “They are grateful to have someone they can talk to one-on-one.”
Meyer’s responsibilities include helping the spouses of veterans file claims for death benefits. Along with receiving an American flag and letter from the president, the spouses may be eligible for burials and pensions. “Every case is different, some take months,” she said. “I have 70 active cases now.
Meyer’s position is part of the Department of Human Services.
“We are extremely lucky that Cindy comes with her veteran’s experience; she is well-known and respected in the veterans’ community,” said Mary Longmire, child and family services administrator for DHS. “She is really committed and dedicated to the veterans.”
After serving in the Air Force, Meyer taught mathematics for 26 years at Woodland Park High School. “We are quite honored that she wanted to serve the veterans of Teller County,” Longmire said. “And we are getting support from the state for her training.”
Of the approximately 367,292 veterans in Colorado, 3,300 of them live in Teller County, comprising 16% of the population. “Because we’re a small office in a small county, Cindy is able to serve veterans right away,” Longmire said. “It’s awesome.”
While the county’s veteran services office is not part of the Department of Veterans Affairs, it is a liaison to the federal agency. “75% to 90% of claims filed to the VA go through a county veterans service office,” Meyer said. “We see a lot of post-traumatic stress disorder; it’s so sad.”
County offices that serve veterans date back to the Civil War. “But the services really took off during WWI and WWII,” Meyer said.
Meyer is in the Woodland Park office at 800 Research Drive, Suite 230 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and in the Cripple Creek office at the Aspen Mine Center on Wednesday. For information, call 719-686-5526.
For veterans who may have difficulty coming into the office, Meyer makes house calls or holds Zoom meetings.
“Teller County values the sacrifices and service of our veteran population and their families. It has been a long-time goal to have a full time Veteran Service Officer (VSO) as part of our Teller County team,” said Commissioner Dan Williams.
“(Meyer) is respected by the community and has made a huge impact already from helping our veterans navigate the many programs available to them, including suicide prevention. I could not be prouder of the work she is doing and I encourage our veterans to meet her and get their questions answered.”