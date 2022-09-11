WOODLAND PARK • Lions Park was filled with people the morning of Sept. 11 to remember together the events of that day 21 years ago. The park, with its granite twin towers, is a striking setting in which to mourn in unity and also to honor those who died fighting in America’s wars.
The ceremony this year included officials and residents around the entire county in addition to representatives from the American Legion and VFW posts.
“This what this is really about,” said Dan Williams, commander of the American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post 1980. “We are here today because we said we’d never forget. If you are here today, it’s because you care.”
Speakers Kellie Case, Woodland Park city councilor; Jay Teague, director of the Teller County Office of Emergency Management; Chris Deisler, Woodland Park Police Chief; Teller County Sheriff's Commander Lad Sullivan; and Rich Ingold, Legion Adjutant, recalled where they were Sept. 11, 2001 and tied their stories to how others were feeling at the same time.
The ceremony was striking because of the youth present, whose lives are marked by the never-ending war on terror, said Williams, who is also the chairman of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners. In contrast to the youth, several elderly veterans were in the audience as a reminder of past wars and their service to country.
The ceremony concluded with first responders draping a black cloth over the granite statue of the Twin Towers in the park.