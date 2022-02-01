When Undersheriff Stan Bishop started his law-enforcement career as the administrator of the Teller County jail in 1981, the detention center was in Cripple Creek. Today, that historic building is the Outlaws & Lawmen Jail Museum.
Back then, Bishop left the sheriff’s office for the Cripple Creek Police Department, where he was a deputy and subsequently became chief. He returned to the sheriff’s office in 1987.
Last week, the Teller County Board of County commissioners and Sheriff Jason Mikesell honored Bishop for his 35 years of service, particularly as the jail commander. “His calm quiet leadership in a place that can turn chaotic in a flash is of tremendous value,” said Commissioner Erik Stone, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Jan. 26.
In 1996, the county moved the jail to Divide, adjacent to the sheriff’s office. Bishop provided the continuity for the move, and two years ago, was named Jail Commander by Mikesell.
When Undersheriff John Gomes retired in 2020, Mikesell promoted Bishop as his replacement.
Accepting an engraved glass plaque, a gift from his staff, Bishop highlighted the professionalism of the agency under Mikesell, the sixth sheriff he has worked for. “And we keep on improving,” he said.
Looking back, Bishop shared a memory. “When I first started, I worked the jail and then at night, we were dispatchers for the whole county,” he said. “And then we had to feed the inmates.”
Bishop attributed his longevity in office to his wife Debbie, who received flowers as thanks from Mikesell.
After the meeting, Bishop, 67, said he has no plans to retire.
Before adjourning for a reception for Bishop, the sheriff commended the work of Deputy Mark Cline and dispatcher Holly Erickson. The two, working as a team, were able to de-escalate a domestic-violence situation that prevented one of the involved from taking his own life.
For her work in the jail, the sheriff lauded Lt. Laura Hammond for her cooperation in carrying out the sheriff’s 287 (g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Under the agreement, the county can detain prisoners for up to 48 hours if the individual is wanted by ICE.
In other awards, Tommy Allen received the Community Service Award for his work in helping the sheriff’s office with media options to include writing, photography and podcasts. Allen, a retired Army master sergeant, is also a member of the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, a nonprofit organization.