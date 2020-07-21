On his second retirement attempt, Teller County Undersheriff John Gomes says this one is for good. Forty-five years in law enforcement and he’s good to go.
A 30-year veteran of the Woodland Park Police Department, Gomes initially resigned in 2014 as Deputy Chief for Chief Bob Larson.
“I took one break where I went to Colorado State Patrol, worked out of Metro Denver for awhile,” said the 63-year-old Gomes. “But I needed to come back here to Woodland Park for my family — to me, family means a lot.”
Hired in 1991, Gomes led an undercover narcotics team working mainly in Cripple Creek when the introduction of gambling generated crimes that included drugs and prostitution.
After eight years working undercover, Gomes was promoted to Lieutenant and eventually to Deputy Chief. “I had aspirations of running for sheriff so I thought one of the better ways to do was to go to the sheriff’s department,” he said. “I got appointed as the Undersheriff under Sheriff Mike Ensminger.”
Then Gomes changed his mind about running for sheriff. “It didn’t fire my rocket anymore,” he said. “I love being a police officer, helping people and doing what I need to do.”
That was one reason he chose retirement. “Being a sheriff takes a political side; I didn’t know whether I would be quite cut out to be the politician,” he said. “So I decided to retire.”
That first retirement held for six months. After Jason Mikesell, who had also left the sheriff’s department under Ensminger, was appointed sheriff in 2016, he called Gomes.
“I looked at Jason’s goals, his vision to up the morale, increase retention of the deputies who were severely underpaid,” Gomes said. “I wanted to be part of that, getting that new building (the new sheriff’s department building is under construction), getting raises for the people.”
Today, Gomes feels he’s helped accomplish those goals. “In my 45 years of carrying a gun, I’ll tell you that the deputies we have are some of the hardest-working, most intelligent people I’ve run into,” he said.
Reflecting on his career, Gomes charts the changes in law enforcement. “When I first started, I was writing reports on this old thing called a typewriter, with three or four copies the size of two bricks put together,” he said. “We had to use phone booths. The first cellphone I got was the size of a little suitcase.”
As well, there are less lethal ways of taking people into custody these days, he said. “We don’t have to use deadly force; we’ve done all kinds of things to stop pursuits; we have stop sticks now. There have been so many changes that benefit investigations and the customers we serve, and I think it’s good.”
Along with the changes, for Gomes, there has always been a constant. “The community has just been so supportive of law enforcement,” he said. “It kind of makes me disheartened at what’s happening around the country now, ‘defund the police, take this away, take that away.’ But that has little to do with my decision to retire.”
For him, it’s still about family. “My wife has sacrificed for 45 years. Every time that phone rang and I went in for whatever the call was — SWAT, narcotics, barricaded suspect, whatever, those families of law enforcement officers, worry, as mine did,” he said. “I owe it to her. We have great people to lead this community forward.”
But he’s leaving a little crack in the door. “My heart really lies with narcotics enforcement. I told the sheriff I’d be happy to teach classes and I’d love to stay on as a reserve officer. Therefore, I’m a resource for them,” Gomes said.
Sheriff Mikesell said last week during a Zoom meeting after Gomes announced the retirement, “We were fortunate to have him at the time we did. When he came back he was going to mentor our staff, be that wise person who helped change law enforcement in Teller County; he succeeded in his mission. We’re happy that he’s able to retire, spend time with his family, and just enjoy life. He deserves it.”
John and Janet Gomes have an adult daughter, Angela who is married and lives in Chicago with children, Dexter, 9 and Ellie, 11.