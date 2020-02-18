Foreclosure notices are not necessarily final but can open the door for a cure.
“Of 46 foreclosure cases opened in 2019, just 19 went all the way to a foreclosure sale,” said Mark Czelusta, Teller County’s public trustee.
Five of notices were “cured,” the term for when the owners caught up on payments and fees. “The owner is back in the good graces of the lender and they pick up where they left off,” Czelusta said.
Nineteen of the 46 foreclosure notices were withdrawn by the lender, “So that tells me that they worked it out some way or another outside of our process,” Czelusta said. “That’s a good news story.”
Some foreclosure notices are published in the Pikes Peak Courier, the newspaper of record for Teller County. “Not all foreclosures get as far as the paper; for example, the first foreclosure that we opened in 2020 — three days later we got a notice from the lender that they’re withdrawing the foreclosure,” Czelusta said.
Forty-six foreclosure cases do not indicate a trend, or a risky economy, Czelusta said. “I would say the larger trend was back in 2009 when we had 307 cases opened, and now we’re down to 46 cases,” Czelusta said. “We stayed in the 200-300 range up until 2014.”
From 2015 to today, foreclosure notices have decreased each year, from 78 then to 46 in 2019. “If you look at the larger picture compared to where we were 10 years ago, that is significant,” he said.
In addition to handling foreclosure cases, the public trustee releases deeds of trust. “That means that in some way or another, that deed of trust was satisfied,” he said. “A lot of times it’s done through refinancing or paying off the loan, for instance.”
TREASURER
Along with serving the county as the public trustee, Czelusta is also the county treasurer. “A lot of times people get the two mixed up,” he said.
As treasurer, Czelusta collects county funds along with property taxes. “We finished the year of all county-held funds at $27,134,859,” Czelusta said. “Only a small portion of what we collect goes directly to the county; the rest goes to metropolitan, water, school and fire districts and cities, etc.”
From the 43 taxing entities, the county collected $27,790,408 in 2019. “We collect and immediately distribute the funds to the special districts,” Czelusta said.
Within the county-held funds, $7.3 million is set aside in the capital construction fund for new offices for the county sheriff’s department. “That is money that has been saved year after year, as conscious decisions on behalf of generations of commissioners,” Czelusta said. “Overall, we are a very good financial position.”
PROPERTY TAXES
The primary duty of the treasurer is the collection of property taxes. “Tax notices go out in January and people can make either one or two payments,” he said. “We send out delinquent notices in a June/July time frame. There’s usually 5 or 6% who have not paid.”
By October, the names of people who have not paid are published in The Courier. “Through the process of advertising, many will pay at that time,” Czelusta said.
Last year, the treasurer sent 466 properties for an online public auction for tax liens. All of them were purchased by a third party.
“From that point, the delinquent payment of taxes goes to the investor who bought the lien,” Czelusta said. “Some of these people may or may not have mortgages, or even a structure; the property may or may not be buildable. There are any number of reasons why people don’t pay their taxes.”
The 466 liens meant the taxpayers were in hock to the county for $182,956. “Auction of the tax liens brought in $209,987,” Czelusta said. “Of their own volition, people bid over the tax amount due. The people who bought the liens are saying that Teller County is a good investment.”