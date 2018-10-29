With only one contested race among Teller County candidates in November, Mark Czelusta and Betty Clark-Wine were peppered with questions in a public forum Oct. 22.
Czelusta, a Republican, is challenged by the unaffiliated Clark-Wine, the current county assessor.
Both talked about the brain drain of employees who leave for better pay elsewhere. As a result, each highlighted the need for all employees to be cross-trained to ease transitions.
But, according to David “Colt” Simmons, a Republican who will become the county assessor in November, the treasurer will have to deal with an economic downturn. “We are headed toward recession in the next four years,” he said. “How powerful it’s going to be, I don’t know. Will we have to tighten our belts? Yes.”
Simmons was even more blunt in his closing remarks. “We have a big train wreck coming, with Gallagher against TABOR,” he said, referring to two constitutional amendments that will lower residential property taxes unless voters approve a change in the formula. “We’ve got a recession coming and a smart team up here that can deal with it.”
In the meantime, the two candidates for treasurer were grilled on their goals, the duties and mission of the office and how they’d handle conflict.
Czelusta said he would elevate the treasurer’s office to be the county government center of excellence: “You need someone who will bring financial perspective to future plans, with the understanding of what is in the realm of the possible,” he said.
Czelusta also agreed that a downturn is coming. “As Colt mentioned we are looking at a recession and rising short-term interest rates and climbing to 3 or 3.5 percent, very close to the rate of inflation,” he said, adding that he would establish a rainy-day fund.
But as the treasurer, Czelusta said he would ensure the investment platform is safe and protects the principle while maintaining liquidity and growth. “So that when the recession does come we’re at a financial maneuver space,” he said.
Clark-Wine said she would increase public outreach with forums, HOA meetings and media while enhancing information through the treasurer’s website. Clark-Wine balked at the inability of department heads to overlap hiring. “In the private sector, you can train your replacement — you cannot do that in Teller County, a critical lapse that we have,” she said.
In addition to fulfilling the duties of collecting and disbursing taxes, Clark-Wine said she would highlight the tax-deferral program. “Not too many people know about the program that is similar to one for seniors over 65,” she said.
Each was asked how they’d handle conflict between the office and that of another county department. “Typically, if a misunderstanding occurs about policies and procedures the first line of action would be to pick up the phone, talk to the department head and suggest that we get together to discuss the issues,” Clark-Wine said. “It’s not uncommon to have those.”
Czelusta responded. “Conflict management was a big part of my time as a senior officer in the Air Force. You can’t just surge or manufacture relationships without something beforehand. So I look forward to enduring relationships with other county departments, other elected officials and employees so they are comfortable coming forward.”
THE UNOPPOSED
Bob Campbell, a Republican, former commissioner and current county treasurer, replaces the term-limited Dave Paul. ”We’re in good economic times right now but those cycles do happen and we’ve got to make sure the county is in a good position to weather the next economic downturn — in one year, three years, five years, whatever, but it’s around the corner,” he said.
Krystal Brown, the Republican incumbent clerk and recorder, is running for a second term. The clerk’s office manages the motor-vehicle division and oversees elections. “As you’ve seen in the press about cybersecurity for elections — we were able to work hand-in-hand in a training with Homeland Security,” she said. “The state of Colorado is the safest place to vote. I always invite everybody to my office; if you have any questions, please come in.”
Eric Simonson, surveyor, has experience in the field, which includes working for the county’s former surveyor in his private business Rampart Survey. “I would check the recording information on surveys and deposit information on land survey plats,” he said. “I’m not a referee on boundary disputes.”
Colt Simmons: Pledging transparency and weekly get-togethers, Simmons said he plans to initiate a citizens’ advisory assessor’s committee and implement a succession plan.