A story about choices, about conscience and gut-level reactions, the adventures of Dion Leonard and his dog, Gobi, captured the attention of Teller County students last week.
The story begins with Leonard’s 155-mile run through the Gobi Desert in China. On Day 2, a pesky little dog started following him and wouldn’t leave. “We became friends, and it changed our lives forever,” Leonard said.
Speaking to students at Gateway, Columbine, Summit and Cresson elementary schools, Leonard hit all the right buttons. Asked if they like running, adventure, fun and dogs, students raised their hands in unison.
Leonard enhances his story with a video of the trek through the desert at 120 degree-temperatures with the 2-year-old Gobi, a chihuahua/Shih Tzu.
While his goal is to win the race, he can’t shake the dog who runs along beside him.
A body of water the size of two football fields presents a choice. He crosses, but the small dog can’t. “I heard barking, whining,” Leonard said.
At this point, Leonard highlights the choice. “If I keep running, I can win the race, or should I go back and pick up the dog?” he said,
While the kids agree he should go back, he asks why. “Because she loves you,” said a Gateway student.
And that’s what happened; he went back and carried Gobi through the water. And finished the race in third place.
The story has the kids spellbound. The plot thickens when Leonard leaves the dog with a runner who volunteered to keep Gobi until the travel paperwork in China could be completed.
In the meantime, Gobi is hit by a car but runs off and remains on the loose. “So, I had to fly all the way back to China,” Leonard said.
The story has a happy ending when the two are reunited, thanks to a phone call from a man who had seen the signs, rescued the dog and called the number.
As Leonard speaks to the students in Teller County, 8-year-old Gobi observes from a pillow-lined little basket.
Leonard, his wife, Lucja, and Gobi appear in schools all over the world to talk about the experience.
In many ways, Leonard and Gobi share stories of abandonment, he, with a turbulent childhood in Australia; Gobi, on the loose in the desert. “That’s a lot of the reason why I make the speeches I do, because of feelings of being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, didn’t have a home,” he said.
Leonard shares the turbulent stories only with high-school students. “The older kids really grab onto my story because there are so many of them with stories of their own,” he said. “I think my story gives them hope.”
Leonard grew up without much hope. “There was no future; you worked in the factory. There was nothing else to do there,” he added.
As well, the story is intended to awaken curiosity about other cultures and countries. “It’s a true story to begin with, which students like,” he said.
Since the adventure in the desert, Leonard has written a book, “Finding Gobi,” which was published in 2017 in several forms to suit the age of the reader from picture to chapter books. Plans are in the works to make a movie of the story.
For the month, the three of them are staying in Cripple Creek while traveling all over the state to speak to students. “We really just wanted to see the beauty of the countryside,” he said.
And Gobi likes it. “She likes walking around the street, seeing the animals, the donkeys,” he said.